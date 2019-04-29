Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone reboot twists Season 2 renewal from CBS All Access

CBS All Access will be delving further into that frightening dimension of sight, sound, and mind, because the network just renewed Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone revival for a second season, the network announced Monday. That's already better than the 2002 revamp, which didn't live past a single season — even with Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker as the host/narrator. Peele takes up that role in the show's modern day iteration.

“Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access in an official release obtained by SYFY WIRE. “Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences. They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season.”

So far, the reboot has aired four episodes, exploring themes like aliens, racism, time travel, fortune-telling podcasts, cultural annihilation, and pre-pubescent presidents. The level of talent seen in each of the anthological installments has been impressive across the board with Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott, Steven Yeun, Greg Kinnear, John Cho, and Jacob Tremblay all appearing in main roles.

The fifth episode of Season 1 — "Six Degrees of Freedom " — premieres on CBS All Access this Thursday. DeWanda Wise, Jessica Williams, Jefferson White, Lucinda Dryzek, and Jonathan Whitesell will be the latest celebs to appear on the series.

Credit: CBS All Access

Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, Ginnifer Goodwin, Rhea Seehorn, Luke Kirby, Taissa Farmiga, and Chris O’Dowd are among some of the other big names who will also be showing up in future episodes of Season 1. The revival is set to compete for Outstanding Drama Series (not Limited Series, as some might have thought) at the next Emmy Awards ceremony.

Originally created by Rod Serling (Night Gallery) in the late 1950s, The Twilight Zone is an anthology that uses the genres of sci-fi, horror, and fantasy to parallel pressing societal issues. While each episode tells a different, unrelated story, they often end with a shocking twist in which the central character is punished and/or learns a profound life lesson.