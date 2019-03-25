Creepy comedians and doomed flights in new trailers for Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone revival

Submitted for your approval: the official Twitter feed of Jordan Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access has posted two new episode-centric trailers taking you to another dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. The first one is for "The Comedian," starring Kumail Nanjiani. The second, "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet," stars Adam Scott.

In the trailer for “The Comedian,” a rather ominous Tracy Morgan assures aspiring stand-up comic (Nanjiani) that he will get laughs, and he will get success…but he doesn’t say at what price (based on what the trailer shows us, Nanjiani’s dog, at the very least).

In "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet," Scott reprises the role originally played by William Shatner in the episode of the same name on the original series and then later portrayed by John Lithgow when the segment was reprised for the 1983 film. Scott plays a white-knuckle flyer taking a bumpy flight and has reason to believe the plane might not be landing safely in one piece. Too bad none of the flight crew will take him seriously.

Check them both out below:

Video of The Twilight Zone: The Comedian - Official Trailer | CBS All Access

Video of The Twilight Zone: Nightmare at 30,000 Feet - Official Trailer | CBS All Access

The relaunched anthology show will be hosted and produced by Peele and, in addition to Nanjiani, Morgan, and Scott, is also set to feature Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Lucinda Dryzek, Taissa Farmiga, James Frain, Ginnifer Goodwin, Zabryna Guevara, Percy Hynes-White, Greg Kinnear, Luke Kirby, Sanaa Lathan, Rhea Seehorn, Alison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Jefferson White, Jonathan Whitesell, Jessica Williams, DeWanda Wise, and Steven Yeun.

The original Twilight Zone series created by writer Rod Serling ran on CBS from 1959 to 1964. Prior to the launch of the new series, every episode of the original production will stream on CBS All Access.

Both episodes of The Twilight Zone air on CBS All Access on Monday, April 1.