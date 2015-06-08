Joseph Gordon-Levitt explains why making a Sandman movie is more 'complicated' than you'd think

Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed Sandman comic might be one fantastic story, but that doesn’t make it any easier to bring it to the big screen.

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who is signed on to produce the long-gestating adaptation, told MTV work is still underway to develop a working script to bring the dark fantasy opus to the big screen. It’s just, you know, taking a bit of time. Sure, Sandman is technically based on a comic book, but Gordon-Levitt notes it’s a whole different animal when compared to something like The Avengers.

Here’s an excerpt from his comments:

"It’s really good, man. It’s slow but steady. It’s a really complicated adaptation because those comics, they're brilliant. But they’re not written as a whole. It’s not like 'Watchmen,' which is a graphic novel that has a beginning, middle, and end. ‘Sandman’ was written over the course of whatever — I forget exactly, six or seven years. One at a time. One little 20-page issue at a time. And to try to take that and make it into something that’s a feature film — a movie that has a beginning, middle, and end — is complicated. Big spectacular action movies are generally about crime fighters fighting crime and blowing sh-t up. This has nothing to do with that. And it was actually one of the things that Neil Gaiman said to me, he said ‘Don’t have any punching.’ Because he never does. If you read the comics, Morpheus doesn’t punch anybody. That’s not what he does. It’s going to be like a grand spectacular action film, but that relies on none of those same old ordinary cliches. So, that’s why it’s taking a lot time to write, but it’s going to be really good."

Gordon-Levitt makes an excellent point, and honestly, we’re relieved to hear that he understands the challenge and is (hopefully) taking the time needed to get it right. Sandman is ambitious for a comic book, and you’d be naive to think you could just whip up a script that would actually do it justice.

Here’s hoping Gordon-Levitt is eventually able to crack it. If not, we might be waiting a few more years for a Sandman movie.

