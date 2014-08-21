Joseph Gordon-Levitt talks Sandman, admits it's "a complicated adaptation"

When it comes to working on a comic-book movie, Joseph Gordon-Levitt just gets it. The actor, who's attached to Warner Bros.' Sandman, recently gave an update on the long-developing project. Gordon-Levitt admits that they're still in the early stages, but don't fret. There's a good reason for that.

In an interview with Moviefone, the star revealed that he and the film's production team are taking things very slowly.

"Right now we're working on a script. It's me and Goyer and the screenwriter [Jack Thorne] and Neil Gaiman, as well as the good folks at DC and Warner Bros. It's a really cool team of people. It's a lot of the same people who worked on the Nolan Batman movies. It's really exciting. There's not a script yet, we're still kind of working it out because it's such a complicated adaptation because Sandman wasn't written as novels. Sin City was written as a novel. Sandman is 75 episodic issues. There's a reason people have been trying and failing to adapt "Sandman" for the past 20 years."

That's what we're talking about. We'd rather they take their time and get it right than rush and get it horribly wrong. It's also reassuring to know Gaiman is such an active part of the process. Hopefully the final product will be worth all the effort. While you're waiting for Sandman to get off the ground, you can catch Gordon-Levitt this weekend in Sin City: A Dame to Kill.

