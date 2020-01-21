Latest Stories

Star Wars Minnie Mouse Disneyland
Tag: Movies
Theme Park News: Can you Jedi mind-trick the line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance?
Haunted Heroine Sarah Kuhn
Tag: Fangrrls
Exclusive: Sarah Kuhn reveals what's next for her superhero series with Haunted Heroine
Red Sonja Slice
Tag: Comics
Inhuman evil invades the Hyborian Age in Dynamite's Red Sonja: Age of Chaos #1
Daniel Craig James Bond No Time to Die
Tag: Movies
Bond producer reveals how they talked Craig into returning, still 'in denial' about replacing him

Daisy Ridley & J.J. Abrams Spoiled "Rise Of Skywalker" For Josh Gad - CONAN on TBS

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Star Wars set visit accidentally spoiled Rise of Skywalker's big twist for Josh Gad

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Jan 21, 2020
lookingforleia_promo
lookingforleia_promo_wide
Watch here

Oops. Star Wars superfan Josh Gad was lucky enough to visit the set of the latest film, The Rise of Skywalker, but unlucky enough to learn the biggest surprise from the movie.

While promoting Avenue 5 on Conan O’Brien, Gad told the story about how visiting the set spoiled the final film in this latest Star Wars trilogy for him in a major way. Due to his friendship with Rise of Skywalker star Daisy Ridley, Gad was invited to visit the set, but his schedule kept getting in the way. When he was finally able to visit the set, the timing couldn't have been worse.

More Josh Gad

Avenue 5
HBO's Avenue 5 is a galactic good time, but can't quite hit cosmic comedic heights of Veep, say critics
Avenue 5
Avenue 5's cast and creator reveal how they spun sci-fi comedy from a ‘sense of doom’

**Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker...and for The Sixth Sense, we suppose.**

“I’m so excited to see, you know, like them getting onto the Millennium Falcon or just something crazy,” Gad said. “And I get there and Ian McDiarmid is in his Palpatine outfit. This next part is going to be a spoiler alert for those of you who’ve not seen Star Wars. So, I’m there and the first dialogue that comes out of his mouth is, ‘You are my granddaughter.'”

Check it out below. 

"I was f***ing pissed," he said.

What makes matters all the more frustrating for Gad (and hilarious for us bystanders) is that, as Conan points out, most of the time you visit the set of a film like this, it's when they're filming Han Solo taking the bite of a sandwich. Not this time. This time, as Gad relays, it was like visiting the set of The Sixth Sense right when they're shooting the scene that reveals that Bruce Willis is a ghost. 

"I feel so honored but also so disrespected at the same time that you would think I wouldn't want to experience that with an audience," Gad noted.

Avenue 5 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on HBO.

lookingforleia_promo
lookingforleia_promo_wide
Watch here
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Josh Gad
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Conan O'Brien
Tag: Avenue 5

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker