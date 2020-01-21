Star Wars set visit accidentally spoiled Rise of Skywalker's big twist for Josh Gad

Oops. Star Wars superfan Josh Gad was lucky enough to visit the set of the latest film, The Rise of Skywalker, but unlucky enough to learn the biggest surprise from the movie.

While promoting Avenue 5 on Conan O’Brien, Gad told the story about how visiting the set spoiled the final film in this latest Star Wars trilogy for him in a major way. Due to his friendship with Rise of Skywalker star Daisy Ridley, Gad was invited to visit the set, but his schedule kept getting in the way. When he was finally able to visit the set, the timing couldn't have been worse.

**Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker...and for The Sixth Sense, we suppose.**

“I’m so excited to see, you know, like them getting onto the Millennium Falcon or just something crazy,” Gad said. “And I get there and Ian McDiarmid is in his Palpatine outfit. This next part is going to be a spoiler alert for those of you who’ve not seen Star Wars. So, I’m there and the first dialogue that comes out of his mouth is, ‘You are my granddaughter.'”

Check it out below.

Video of Daisy Ridley &amp; J.J. Abrams Spoiled &quot;Rise Of Skywalker&quot; For Josh Gad - CONAN on TBS

"I was f***ing pissed," he said.

What makes matters all the more frustrating for Gad (and hilarious for us bystanders) is that, as Conan points out, most of the time you visit the set of a film like this, it's when they're filming Han Solo taking the bite of a sandwich. Not this time. This time, as Gad relays, it was like visiting the set of The Sixth Sense right when they're shooting the scene that reveals that Bruce Willis is a ghost.

"I feel so honored but also so disrespected at the same time that you would think I wouldn't want to experience that with an audience," Gad noted.

Avenue 5 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on HBO.