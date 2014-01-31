Latest Stories

Journey to all 8 planets (Pluto, too) in these classically crazy Frank Paul pulp covers

ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jan 31, 2014

Before dire predictions of nuclear apocalypse and zombie pandemics, intrepid star voyagers in pulp magazines were often shown as  wide-eyed dreamers traveling to distant worlds brimming with optimism and wonder.  And don't forget those awesome bubble helmets, rayguns and fashionable space boots. 

Back when Pluto was still a legitimately popular planet, and not the shunned stepchild of our solar system, legendary pulp artist and illustrator Frank R. Paul shared his creative interpretations.  Paul's visionary art graced the Golden Age covers of many a pulp sci-fi and fantasy publication in the '20s and '30s, such as Amazing Stories and Science Wonder Stories.

These nine "back covers" were originally painted for Fantastic Adventures from May 1939 to March 1940 and show some weird and wildly imaginitive speculations based on current science, offering a glimpse of life on our mysterious neighbor planets.   The incredible art tried to accurately predict what life forms would be like in these hostile environments, with a serious dose of trippiness tossed in.  Of course, Earth does have legions of strange creatures of its own, so it's all relative.

Check 'em out and tell us if you'd swap any of these planets for the good ol' Earth.

