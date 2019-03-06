Dragons, fellowships, and war collide in full trailer for Tolkien biopic

A new trailer for Tolkien removed the One Ring from its finger and is now visible for all to see. Directed by Dome Karukoski, the film tells the life story of J.R.R. Tolkien (played by Dark Phoenix's Nicholas Hoult), the British writer who conceived The Hobbit as well as the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The new look at the movie showcases Tolkien's fascination with the construct of language (which led him to craft Elvish), his involvement in World War I, and the importance he placed on friendship — or "fellowship," if you will. All of these things inspire him to write about a sweeping journey of magic, love, camraderie, and more—an idea that eventuallys become Frodo's quest to destroy Sauron's ring at Mount Doom.

There's also a dragon thrown in there somewhere for good measure.

Watch the new trailer below:

Video of TOLKIEN | Trailer 2 | FOX Searchlight

While the movie is sure to take some dramatic license with its source material, the trailer wants to assure us all that Tolkien's life was just as epic as his books.

Written by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford, the project co-stars Lilly Collins (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile) as Tolkien's wife, Edith Bratt.

Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk), Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Patrick Gibson (The Darkest Minds), Colm Meaney (The Devil's Hand), Genevieve O'Reilly (The Snowman), Craig Roberts (Red Oaks), Derek Jacobi (Tomb Raider), and Pam Ferris (Holmes & Watson) are also a part of the principal cast.

A cinematic look at Tolkien's life and his creation of Middle-Earth was the next logical step after the success of Peter Jackson's film adaptations of the author's works. And now that Amazon is creating its own billion-dollar take on The Lord of the Rings, the time has never been more ripe for a biopic.

Tolkien ventures into theaters everywhere May 10.