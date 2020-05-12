Latest Stories

Netflix goes back to The Grudge's source in first horrific trailer for Ju-On: Origins TV show

Josh Weiss
May 12, 2020
If you're of the opinion that The Grudge franchise has lost some of its luster over the years, Netflix is here to remind us that the Japanese source material is scarier than the American version could ever be. In the first trailer for its Ju-On: Origins TV show, the streamer goes back to the start of the entire blood-curdling series by exploring the true story on which it was based.

"The legendary Japanese horror franchise that has become a smash hit worldwide gets its first drama adaptation," reads the official description. "The story based on a truth more terrifying than fiction returns. Can the people haunted by this house escape from its curse? And what kind of grim incident occurred in this cursed house in the past?"

You can watch the trailer below, but don't be surprised if you need to break out your childhood nightlight before going to bed this evening. Don't say we didn't warn you.

Ok, let's talk about those creepy newborns (at 1:05 and 1:08) because they really add an extra element of unease to the entire teaser. Whether they're practical effects or not, they still bring to mind the grotesque body horror of John Carpenter's The Thing. And we love that! It looks like this show won't be pulling any punches when it comes to making the viewer feel uncomfortable.

Yoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima, and Ririka co-star.

Ju-On: Origins premieres on Netflix Friday, July 3. That's exactly one year from the date we first reported on it last summer. Spoooooky.

