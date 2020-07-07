WIRE Buzz: Jude Law hooks Captain Hook; Wizards: Tales of Arcadia sets release; Songbird still singing

Ahoy mateys! Jude Law may be headed to Never Never Land.

The Fantastic Beasts star is reportedly in talks to play the villainous Captain Hook in Disney's live-action Peter Pan movie, Peter Pan & Wendy, based on J.M. Barrie's classic novel.

Per Variety, this latest live-action adaptation of the boy who wouldn't grow up is being targeted for a theatrical release, unlike the Lady and the Tramp live-action remake that premiered on Disney+ earlier this year.

Pete's Dragon helmer David Lowery, who co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks, is set to direct.

If Law does climb aboard the Jolly Rogers, he'll be following a long line of acclaimed actors to play Peter's pirate arch-nemesis — from Dustin Hoffman in Steven Spielberg's Hook (1991) to Jason Isaacs and Hugh Jackman in Peter Pan (2003) and Pan (2015), respectively. And let's not forget Christopher Walken in ABC's Peter Pan Live! (2014). Of course, the most memorable of all Hooks was Hans Conried who voiced the cartoon version in the Mouse House's classic 1953 animated hit Peter Pan.

Guillermo del Toro's Tales of Arcadia is coming to an end.

Wizards, the concluding series in the Oscar-winning auteur's CG fantasy trilogy, is set to premiere on Netflix on Aug. 7, Variety reports.

Created by del Toro and produced by DreamWorks Animation, the Arcadia cycle began with 2016's Trollhunters and continued with 2017's 3Below. The final adventure, which consists of 10 episodes, follows wizard-in-training Douxie (Colin Do'Donoghue), and other Arcadia heroes as they travel through time to the medieval realm of Camelot, leading to an apocalyptic battle between two supernatural worlds.

"Wizards brings the trilogy full circle,” del Toro told the trade. "It’s a show that explores the origins of the entire mythology and also an adventure that moves everything — propels it — into the future. We reunite with old friends and get to understand old foes."

The returning voice cast includes Mark Hamill, John Rhys Davies, Lena Heady, Diego Luna, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Stephanie Beatriz, and Clancy Brown, among others.

The era of socially distanced filmmaking is here.

Songbird, a pandemic thriller produced by Michael Bay, is aiming to be the first major film to shoot in Los Angeles since California entered lockdown due to the coronavirus, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, co-written and directed by Adam Mason, stars Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, and Peter Stormar. Set two years into the future, Songbird depicts a society still besieged by a mutating coronavirus that has resulted in new lockdowns with a vaccine nowhere in sight.

Cameras had been rolling on the flick without the cast for several weeks until the actor's union SAG-AFTRA, put production on hold with a Do Not Work Order. According to Bay, that got resolved over the holiday weekend.

"We worked out the safety issues months ago, and we resolved [the latest issue with the unions] over the weekend," Bay told the trade, noting the hold up was more about ensuring his actors' were properly compensated.

"I don't even think it was a safety issue. It was a money thing," Bay added. "But we are literally going to be the first film shooting in L.A. And we have a kind of special sauce with how we're doing it where there's zero contact."