WIRE Buzz: Judge Dredd coming to life in London; Star Trek: Lower Decks premiere; Portals

Dredd-heads rejoice! Even if the character’s big screen future is still a bit unclear despite its fans’ persistent celebration of the sci-fi comic creation, Judge Dredd may be bringing his future to London sooner than expected.

According to a release, Little Lion Entertainment is working on introducing Brit-Cit to the real world with Judge Dredd Uprising: The LIVE Experience. Expect freaky dystopia, sci-fi satire, and a sprawling world that will have those inside it begging for the simplicity of an escape room. Even if a live experience—featuring “immersive live theatre, fiendish mental and physical challenges, multi-level problem-solving,” and more — sounds like a fantasy during the pandemic, it can still function as a light at the end of the tunnel for genre fans.

With five zones (including Piccadilly Circus and the New Old Bailey), fans will hop in to help Dredd, who’s “discovered a terrible plot” and needs help sorting out the motley cast of “crooks, robots & convicts.” And SYFY WIRE has some concept art for the futuristic city-within-a-city.

Take a look:

Source: Little Lion Entertainment

Why wait for another Dredd film when fans can go help Dredd themselves? As long as they wait until next spring, which is when Judge Dredd Uprising: The LIVE Experience aims to open.

Next, Star Trek: Lower Decks — the animated CBS All Access comedy that takes Trekkies down into the silliness of the side characters — finally has a premiere date.

The first episode of creator Mike McMahan's oddball show about the redshirts of the Star Trek world (through the comedic lens of a veteran of Rick & Morty and Solar Opposites) will hit its streaming home on Aug. 6. Series star Jack Quaid also shared the following poster on Twitter:

The rest of the U.S.S. Cerritos' adventures will roll out weekly afterwards, every Thursday until the 10-episode season concludes. The series bolsters the streamer's Star Trek library and stars the vocal talents of Tawny Newsome, Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Jerry O'Connell, Dawnn Lewis, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman.

Finally, a horror/sci-fi anthology from last year has found a streaming home thanks to Crackle.

According to a release, the streamer has added Portals — which features segments from helmers Gregg Hale (Split Screen), Liam O’Donnell (Beyond Skyline), Eduardo Sánchez (The Blair Witch Project), and Timo Tjahjanto (V/H/S/2) — to its roster of content, available starting today.

“Science fiction has always appealed to the Crackle audience,” Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus, said in a statement. “Portals combines the thrills of a science fiction world with the chills of a horror storyline, the exact kind of entertainment our fans are looking for.”

The film, all about the ways humanity responds when mysterious portals to...somewhere...start popping up around the world, stars Neil Hopkins, Deanna Russo, Phet Mahathongdy, Ptolemy Slocum, Gretchen Lodge, and Salvita Decorte.