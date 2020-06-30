Brave New World, Cursed, and more: All the genre shows and movies coming to streaming in July 2020

Welcome to July, where the big story this month is the wide launch of NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, which is bringing the ambitious sci-fi series Brave New World along as an A-list launch title. Beyond that, most major services are also bringing some new shows and movies along for the ride — so let’s dig in.

Peacock launches on July 15, with a deep catalog of TV shows and movies, plus Brave New World to get us hooked. Netflix is also bringing a whole lot of genre stuff to the table, most notably Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy. The new Charlize Theron film The Old Guard also drops, along with the wild fantasy thriller Warrior Nun, and the new Arthurian twist Cursed. Hulu is also bringing a splashy original, with Andy Samberg’s time-loop comedy Palm Springs. Amazon’s Prime Video isn’t sitting this month out, either, with Season 2 of action-thriller Hanna.

Digging deeper, HBO Max has a ton of new movies, along with new episodes of Doom Patrol (which are also dropping on DC Universe, of course). If you want something scary, Shudder has a fresh batch of terrifying horror fare, plus a fascinating docu-series looking deep into some rare gems of the genre.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be streaming in July.

NETFLIX

HIGHLIGHTS

Warrior Nun: The streamer’s latest original series — think Buffy but more bananas: Caught in the middle of an ancient war between good and evil, a young girl wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable powers. Her search for answers brings her to The Order of the Cruciform Sword, a secret society of warrior nuns sworn to protect the world from evil. While juggling her responsibilities as the chosen one with the normal obstacles of a teenage girl, this mysterious fantasy drama is full of mystery, action, adventure, and teenage romance, proving our main character might fight in the name of good, but she’s no angel.

Video of Warrior Nun | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Old Guard: Netflix’s new original film starring Charlize Theron, and based on Greg Rucka’s acclaimed graphic novel: Led by a warrior named Andy, a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and the team’s newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

Video of The Old Guard | Official Trailer | Netflix

Cursed: The Arthurian legend gets a girl-power twist, as the lady of the lake goes on an adventure of her own. The project comes from Frank Miller and Thomas Wheeler, and stars Katherine Langford.

Video of CURSED (Katherine Langford) | Trailer | Netflix

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2): One of the coolest, weirdest superhero shows is finally back in action. From the minds of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy is the story of a super-dysfunctional family of superheroes who have eight days to get it together and save the world.

Video of The Umbrella Academy | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix Not as nutty as it seems.

July 1

Splice Sucker Punch

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original)

July 2

Warrior Nun (Netflix Original)

July 3

Ju-On Origins (Netflix Original)

July 10

The Old Guard (Netflix Film)

July 12

Treehouse Detectives (Netflix Family)

The Hollow (Netflix Original)

July 17

Cursed (Netflix Original)

July 31

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (Netflix Original)

PEACOCK

A new month also brings a new streaming service launch. NBCUniversal’s Peacock service is going live on July 15, and is expected to bring with it the debut of the service’s high-profile Brave New World original series. The service is also looking to drop a deep catalog of other stuff, as well, including things like the OG Sci-Fi Channel (before it was SYFY) run of Battlestar Galactica, plus films such as Jurassic Park, E.T., and Shrek.

The service is also developing a revival of Battlestar Galactica, though it won’t be ready for a while.

Video of Brave New World | Official Teaser | Streaming Soon on #PeacockTV

HULU

HIGHLIGHTS

Palm Springs: This buzzy indie flick puts a fresh twist on the old time-loop story: When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

Video of Palm Springs - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original Film

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant (Hulu Original): The latest episode of Hulu’s long-running horror anthology is back, this time with a story set around the theme of Independence Day. The episode follows a man stuck in an asylum who comes to believe he’s actually the President of the United States, and trapped in a nefarious scheme.

July 1

Ghost Hunters Season 1

Psychic Kids Season 1

The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 1

UFOs: Secret Alien Technology

UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Bug

Buried

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

The Cured

Dark Touch

The Devil's Candy

The Devil's Rejects

Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard)

Downhill Racer

Exorcismus

The Eye

The Eye 2

Freddy Vs Jason

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare

House of 1000 Corpses

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist

Mary Shelley

The Ninth Gate

Phase IV

Poseidon

PSYCHO GRANNY

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Room of Death

The Shrine

Spider-Man 3

Spiderhole

The Tenant

Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man

Things to Come

Three Musketeers

July 8

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

July 9

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

July 10

Palm Springs (Hulu Original)

Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

July 11

The Secret of Life on Earth

July 15

Plunderer Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

Promised Neverland Season 1 (DUBBED)

July 17

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant (Hulu Original)

July 21

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED)

July 22

Bolt

July 26

2099: The Soldier Protocol

July 29

Infinite Dendrogram Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)

July 31

A Certain Scientific Railgun T Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED)

AMAZON PRIME

HIGHLIGHTS

Hanna Season 2: The second season of Prime Video’s buzzy action thriller: Keep an eye out for Hanna. Now that she’s found others just like her, Utrax will do anything to control her.

Video of Hanna Season 2 - Official Teaser Trailer

Vivarium: A twisty horror-thriller that shows the unescapable underbelly of suburbia. The film follows a couple (Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots) who become trapped in a cookie-cutter suburb with no escape. It only gets weirder from there.

Video of Vivarium Trailer #1 (2020) | Movieclips Trailers

July 1

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Flashback (1990)

Hollowman (2000)

Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Panic Room (2002)

The Bounty (1984)

The Devil's Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Arthur Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Lego City Adventures Season 1

Lone Ranger Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

July 3

Hanna Season 2 - Amazon Original Series

July 11

Vivarium (2020)



July 15

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)



July 17

Absentia Season 3 - Amazon Original Series



July 24

Radioactive (2019) - Amazon Original Movie

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

DC UNIVERSE

HIGHLIGHTS

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker: The Batman Beyond series took its own shot at the Joker mythology with this spinoff film. It’s mature, twisty, and positively terrifying. A fantastic addition to the future-set mythos.

Video of Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000) - Trailer

Doom Patrol: The second season of DC Universe’s hit original series continues, as the D-list heroes try to not just save the world, but find a way to live in it. The first three episodes dropped at once, and new installments are now rolling out on a weekly basis.

Video of Doom Patrol | Season 2 Extended Trailer | DC Universe

July 1

All-Star Superman

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker

Batman vs. Robin

Son of Batman

Superman Unbound

Superman vs The Elite

Superman: Doomsday

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Wonder Woman (2009)

July 2

Doom Patrol “Sex Patrol”

July 6

Stargirl “Shiv Part Two”

July 9

Doom Patrol “Finger Patrol”

July 13

Stargirl “Brainwave”

July 16

Doom Patrol “Space Patrol”

July 20

Stargirl “Brainwave Jr.”

July 23

Doom Patrol “Dumb Patrol”

July 27

Stargirl “Shining Knight”

July 30

Doom Patrol “Dad Patrol”

DISNEY PLUS

Obviously, Hamilton is the big story this month on Disney+ — but that’s not exactly genre. On the sci-fi side, Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming to the service, along with the series premiere of the Muppet talk show series Muppets Now, which already has a laundry list of AAA stars in the lineup, including Seth Rogen, Aubrey Plaza, RuPaul, Taye Diggs, Danny Trejo, and Linda Cardellini.

Video of Muppets Now | Official Trailer | Disney+

July 3

Ice Age: Collision Course

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

July 10

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Gigantosaurus

July 17

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Lost City of Machu Picchu

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

A Pre-Opening Report From Disneyland

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! Seasons 1-2

July 31

Cradle of the Gods

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko Seasons 1-2

Muppets Now (Series Premiere )

HBO MAX

HIGHLIGHTS

A ton of animated DC stuff, plus new episodes of Doom Patrol: The HBO streamer is beefing up its DC animated fare this month, with a catalog of Batman animated films, a deep bench of Justice League animated films, and a bit of Green Lantern action. There are also some old-school Superman flicks, as well, plus fresh episodes of DC Universe original Doom Patrol.

Video of Justice League - The Flashpoint Paradox - Trailer

The Matrix trilogy: With a fourth installment on the way, now is the perfect time to catch up on the OG Matrix trilogy. The action is still wild, and considering the mythology could get a bit convoluted, it never hurts to score a refresher.

Video of Rooftop Showdown - The Matrix (7/9) Movie CLIP (1999) HD

Osmosis Jones: Time for a deep cut. The 2001 live-action/animated comedy hits streaming. The story bounces between the real world and inside the body of a man, where a battle is raging between a white blood cell cop out to stop a virus. It was a box office bomb, but has developed a bit of a cult appreciation in the years since for just being so bizarre and ambitious.

Video of Osmosis Jones (2001) - Germicidal Maniac (1/9) Scene | Movieclips

July 1

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero

Batman and Harley Quinn

Batman vs. Two-Face

Batman: Assault on Arkham

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Batman: Under the Red Hood

Batman: Year One

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Blazing Saddles

Creepshow

Death Becomes Her

Enemy of the State

Fantastic Four

Flushed Away

Fred Claus

Free Willy

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove

Freedom Fighters: The Ray

Get Smart

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

In Time

Innerspace

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: Gods and Monsters

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: The New Frontier

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League: War

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Last Knights

Last Samurai

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High

Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash

Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout

Little Nicky

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Mars Attacks

Megamind

Nancy Drew

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics: Documentary Premiere

Osmosis Jones

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Space Jam

Spies Like Us

Star Trek Sudden Impact

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV

Superman Returns

Superman: Brainiac Attacks

Superman: The Movie

Superman: Unbound

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

The Adventures of Pinocchio

The Batman vs. Dracula

The Conjuring

The Exorcist The Polar Express

Thirteen Ghosts

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Twelve Monkeys

Watchmen

New Looney Tunes

July 7

Blue Exorcist Seasons 1-2

July 15

Smurfs Season 1

SHUDDER

HIGHLIGHTS

The Beach House: A Shudder original about a family that escapes off to a beach house in an effort to reconnect. But things take a turn when an infection breaks out, and there’s a whole lot to fear about this contagion.

Video of The Beach House - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original Shudder on YouTube

Impetigore: This one was a 2020 Sundance selection, and picks up on a woman who survives a murder attempt only to learn she may inherit a home in her ancestral village. She returns to the village but doesn’t realize the people there have been trying to find her to stop a curse that has plagued them for years. The film stars Tara Basro, Ario Bayu, Marissa Anita, Christine Hakim, and Asmara Abigail; and was directed by Joko Anwar.

Video of IMPETIGORE Official Int&#039;l Main Trailer

In Search of Darkness: This four-hour documentary series explores ‘80s horror films year-by-year, taking a deep dive into obscure and straight-to-video films of the era. Topics include practical effects; the home-video revolution; poster art and project marketing; creative and budgetary challenges; sound design and musical scores; the 3-D resurgence; heroes and villains; sex, nudity, and “the final girl” controversy; and the pop culture context that fueled the genre.

Video of In Search of Darkness- Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Exclusive

July 1

The Burning

Return of the Living Dead

Sleepaway Camp

Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers

Sleepaway Campers III: Teenage Wasteland

July 2

Metamorphosis

July 6

Jeruzalem

July 9

The Beach House

July 13

Maniac Cop

Maniac Cop 2

Maniac Cop 3: Badge of Silence

July 16

Lake of Death

July 20

Nina Forever

The Pool

July 23

Impetigore

July 27

Patrick

Turkey Shoot

July 30

In Search of Darkness

CBS ALL ACCESS

The CBS streaming service, which is gearing up for a soft reboot down the line, dropped Season 2 of its The Twilight Zone revival last month. For July, there doesn’t look to be much in the high-profile launch lineup. But don’t forget, CBS All Access is the home of Star Trek — and there’s a whole lot of cool stuff coming down the pipe. The animated Star Trek: Lower Deck series, new seasons of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery, the Star Trek: Strange New World spinoff, and more. Just, you know, not this month.

Video of The Twilight Zone | Meet In the Middle | FULL EPISODE | CBS All Access

QUIBI

The upstart, short-form streaming service is going through some post-launch problems, with adoption relatively low. But the service does have some cool genre fare, including horror series The Stranger, 50 States of Fright, Most Dangerous Game, Survive and more. An adaptation of The Fugitive is also on the way, though it won’t arrive until August.