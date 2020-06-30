Brave New World, Cursed, and more: All the genre shows and movies coming to streaming in July 2020

Welcome to July, where the big story this month is the wide launch of NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, which is bringing the ambitious sci-fi series Brave New World along as an A-list launch title. Beyond that, most major services are also bringing some new shows and movies along for the ride — so let’s dig in.
Peacock launches on July 15, with a deep catalog of TV shows and movies, plus Brave New World to get us hooked. Netflix is also bringing a whole lot of genre stuff to the table, most notably Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy. The new Charlize Theron film The Old Guard also drops, along with the wild fantasy thriller Warrior Nun, and the new Arthurian twist Cursed. Hulu is also bringing a splashy original, with Andy Samberg’s time-loop comedy Palm Springs. Amazon’s Prime Video isn’t sitting this month out, either, with Season 2 of action-thriller Hanna.
Digging deeper, HBO Max has a ton of new movies, along with new episodes of Doom Patrol (which are also dropping on DC Universe, of course). If you want something scary, Shudder has a fresh batch of terrifying horror fare, plus a fascinating docu-series looking deep into some rare gems of the genre.
Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you’ll be streaming in July.
NETFLIX
HIGHLIGHTS
Warrior Nun: The streamer’s latest original series — think Buffy but more bananas: Caught in the middle of an ancient war between good and evil, a young girl wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable powers. Her search for answers brings her to The Order of the Cruciform Sword, a secret society of warrior nuns sworn to protect the world from evil. While juggling her responsibilities as the chosen one with the normal obstacles of a teenage girl, this mysterious fantasy drama is full of mystery, action, adventure, and teenage romance, proving our main character might fight in the name of good, but she’s no angel.
The Old Guard: Netflix’s new original film starring Charlize Theron, and based on Greg Rucka’s acclaimed graphic novel: Led by a warrior named Andy, a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and the team’s newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.
Cursed: The Arthurian legend gets a girl-power twist, as the lady of the lake goes on an adventure of her own. The project comes from Frank Miller and Thomas Wheeler, and stars Katherine Langford.
The Umbrella Academy (Season 2): One of the coolest, weirdest superhero shows is finally back in action. From the minds of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy is the story of a super-dysfunctional family of superheroes who have eight days to get it together and save the world.
July 1
Splice Sucker Punch
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original)
July 2
Warrior Nun (Netflix Original)
July 3
Ju-On Origins (Netflix Original)
July 10
The Old Guard (Netflix Film)
July 12
Treehouse Detectives (Netflix Family)
The Hollow (Netflix Original)
July 17
Cursed (Netflix Original)
July 31
The Umbrella Academy Season 2 (Netflix Original)
PEACOCK
A new month also brings a new streaming service launch. NBCUniversal’s Peacock service is going live on July 15, and is expected to bring with it the debut of the service’s high-profile Brave New World original series. The service is also looking to drop a deep catalog of other stuff, as well, including things like the OG Sci-Fi Channel (before it was SYFY) run of Battlestar Galactica, plus films such as Jurassic Park, E.T., and Shrek.
The service is also developing a revival of Battlestar Galactica, though it won’t be ready for a while.
HULU
HIGHLIGHTS
Palm Springs: This buzzy indie flick puts a fresh twist on the old time-loop story: When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.
Into the Dark: The Current Occupant (Hulu Original): The latest episode of Hulu’s long-running horror anthology is back, this time with a story set around the theme of Independence Day. The episode follows a man stuck in an asylum who comes to believe he’s actually the President of the United States, and trapped in a nefarious scheme.
July 1
Ghost Hunters Season 1
Psychic Kids Season 1
The UnXplained with William Shatner Season 1
UFOs: Secret Alien Technology
UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Bug
Buried
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
The Cured
Dark Touch
The Devil's Candy
The Devil's Rejects
Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard)
Downhill Racer
Exorcismus
The Eye
The Eye 2
Freddy Vs Jason
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
House of 1000 Corpses
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
Mary Shelley
The Ninth Gate
Phase IV
Poseidon
PSYCHO GRANNY
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Room of Death
The Shrine
Spider-Man 3
Spiderhole
The Tenant
Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man
Things to Come
Three Musketeers
July 8
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)
July 9
Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)
July 10
Palm Springs (Hulu Original)
Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)
July 11
The Secret of Life on Earth
July 15
Plunderer Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
Promised Neverland Season 1 (DUBBED)
July 17
Into the Dark: The Current Occupant (Hulu Original)
July 21
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED)
July 22
Bolt
July 26
2099: The Soldier Protocol
July 29
Infinite Dendrogram Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED)
July 31
A Certain Scientific Railgun T Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED)
AMAZON PRIME
HIGHLIGHTS
Hanna Season 2: The second season of Prime Video’s buzzy action thriller: Keep an eye out for Hanna. Now that she’s found others just like her, Utrax will do anything to control her.
Vivarium: A twisty horror-thriller that shows the unescapable underbelly of suburbia. The film follows a couple (Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots) who become trapped in a cookie-cutter suburb with no escape. It only gets weirder from there.
July 1
Anaconda (1997)
Big Fish (2003)
Bug (1975)
Buried (2010)
Edge Of Darkness (2010)
Flashback (1990)
Hollowman (2000)
Iron Eagle IV - On The Attack (1999)
Megamind (2010)
Panic Room (2002)
The Bounty (1984)
The Devil's Rejects (2005)
The Eye (2008)
The Eye 2 (2004)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
Arthur Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Lego City Adventures Season 1
Lone Ranger Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
July 3
Hanna Season 2 - Amazon Original Series
July 11
Vivarium (2020)
July 15
Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)
July 17
Absentia Season 3 - Amazon Original Series
July 24
Radioactive (2019) - Amazon Original Movie
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
DC UNIVERSE
HIGHLIGHTS
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker: The Batman Beyond series took its own shot at the Joker mythology with this spinoff film. It’s mature, twisty, and positively terrifying. A fantastic addition to the future-set mythos.
Doom Patrol: The second season of DC Universe’s hit original series continues, as the D-list heroes try to not just save the world, but find a way to live in it. The first three episodes dropped at once, and new installments are now rolling out on a weekly basis.
July 1
All-Star Superman
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker
Batman vs. Robin
Son of Batman
Superman Unbound
Superman vs The Elite
Superman: Doomsday
Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
Wonder Woman (2009)
July 2
Doom Patrol “Sex Patrol”
July 6
Stargirl “Shiv Part Two”
July 9
Doom Patrol “Finger Patrol”
July 13
Stargirl “Brainwave”
July 16
Doom Patrol “Space Patrol”
July 20
Stargirl “Brainwave Jr.”
July 23
Doom Patrol “Dumb Patrol”
July 27
Stargirl “Shining Knight”
July 30
Doom Patrol “Dad Patrol”
DISNEY PLUS
Obviously, Hamilton is the big story this month on Disney+ — but that’s not exactly genre. On the sci-fi side, Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming to the service, along with the series premiere of the Muppet talk show series Muppets Now, which already has a laundry list of AAA stars in the lineup, including Seth Rogen, Aubrey Plaza, RuPaul, Taye Diggs, Danny Trejo, and Linda Cardellini.
July 3
Ice Age: Collision Course
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Race to Witch Mountain (2009)
July 10
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Gigantosaurus
July 17
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Lost City of Machu Picchu
The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World
A Pre-Opening Report From Disneyland
Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! Seasons 1-2
July 31
Cradle of the Gods
Lost Temple of the Inca
Marvel Funko Seasons 1-2
Muppets Now (Series Premiere )
HBO MAX
HIGHLIGHTS
A ton of animated DC stuff, plus new episodes of Doom Patrol: The HBO streamer is beefing up its DC animated fare this month, with a catalog of Batman animated films, a deep bench of Justice League animated films, and a bit of Green Lantern action. There are also some old-school Superman flicks, as well, plus fresh episodes of DC Universe original Doom Patrol.
The Matrix trilogy: With a fourth installment on the way, now is the perfect time to catch up on the OG Matrix trilogy. The action is still wild, and considering the mythology could get a bit convoluted, it never hurts to score a refresher.
Osmosis Jones: Time for a deep cut. The 2001 live-action/animated comedy hits streaming. The story bounces between the real world and inside the body of a man, where a battle is raging between a white blood cell cop out to stop a virus. It was a box office bomb, but has developed a bit of a cult appreciation in the years since for just being so bizarre and ambitious.
July 1
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero
Batman and Harley Quinn
Batman vs. Two-Face
Batman: Assault on Arkham
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
Batman: Under the Red Hood
Batman: Year One
Blade
Blade 2
Blade: Trinity
Blazing Saddles
Creepshow
Death Becomes Her
Enemy of the State
Fantastic Four
Flushed Away
Fred Claus
Free Willy
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove
Freedom Fighters: The Ray
Get Smart
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
In Time
Innerspace
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Justice League vs. Teen Titans
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
Justice League: Doom
Justice League: Gods and Monsters
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Justice League: The New Frontier
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
Justice League: War
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Last Knights
Last Samurai
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High
Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash
Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
Little Nicky
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Mars Attacks
Megamind
Nancy Drew
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics: Documentary Premiere
Osmosis Jones
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Space Jam
Spies Like Us
Star Trek Sudden Impact
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV
Superman Returns
Superman: Brainiac Attacks
Superman: The Movie
Superman: Unbound
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
The Adventures of Pinocchio
The Batman vs. Dracula
The Conjuring
The Exorcist The Polar Express
Thirteen Ghosts
Tom & Jerry: The Movie
Twelve Monkeys
Watchmen
New Looney Tunes
July 7
Blue Exorcist Seasons 1-2
July 15
Smurfs Season 1
SHUDDER
HIGHLIGHTS
The Beach House: A Shudder original about a family that escapes off to a beach house in an effort to reconnect. But things take a turn when an infection breaks out, and there’s a whole lot to fear about this contagion.
Impetigore: This one was a 2020 Sundance selection, and picks up on a woman who survives a murder attempt only to learn she may inherit a home in her ancestral village. She returns to the village but doesn’t realize the people there have been trying to find her to stop a curse that has plagued them for years. The film stars Tara Basro, Ario Bayu, Marissa Anita, Christine Hakim, and Asmara Abigail; and was directed by Joko Anwar.
In Search of Darkness: This four-hour documentary series explores ‘80s horror films year-by-year, taking a deep dive into obscure and straight-to-video films of the era. Topics include practical effects; the home-video revolution; poster art and project marketing; creative and budgetary challenges; sound design and musical scores; the 3-D resurgence; heroes and villains; sex, nudity, and “the final girl” controversy; and the pop culture context that fueled the genre.
July 1
The Burning
Return of the Living Dead
Sleepaway Camp
Sleepaway Camp II: Unhappy Campers
Sleepaway Campers III: Teenage Wasteland
July 2
Metamorphosis
July 6
Jeruzalem
July 9
The Beach House
July 13
Maniac Cop
Maniac Cop 2
Maniac Cop 3: Badge of Silence
July 16
Lake of Death
July 20
Nina Forever
The Pool
July 23
Impetigore
July 27
Patrick
Turkey Shoot
July 30
In Search of Darkness
CBS ALL ACCESS
The CBS streaming service, which is gearing up for a soft reboot down the line, dropped Season 2 of its The Twilight Zone revival last month. For July, there doesn’t look to be much in the high-profile launch lineup. But don’t forget, CBS All Access is the home of Star Trek — and there’s a whole lot of cool stuff coming down the pipe. The animated Star Trek: Lower Deck series, new seasons of Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery, the Star Trek: Strange New World spinoff, and more. Just, you know, not this month.
QUIBI
The upstart, short-form streaming service is going through some post-launch problems, with adoption relatively low. But the service does have some cool genre fare, including horror series The Stranger, 50 States of Fright, Most Dangerous Game, Survive and more. An adaptation of The Fugitive is also on the way, though it won’t arrive until August.