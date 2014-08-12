Latest Stories

From Jumanji to Hook: Remembering Robin Williams' 12 greatest genre performances

Contributed by
Trent Moore
Aug 12, 2014

Legendary actor Robin Williams died tragically Monday evening, but the 63-year-old comedy genius leaves behind an immense catalog of classic performances that we’ll never forget.

Though he’s racked up award nominations and iconic roles in virtually every genre, Williams also left an indelible mark on the science fiction and fantasy genres. From Jumanji to The Final Cut, you could spend days just watching his movies and crying, laughing, then crying a bit more now that he’s gone.

Of course, that’s without even touching on non-genre classics like Dead Poets Society and Good Morning, Vietnam. Williams' passing is all the more heartbreaking when you realize he was still in his comedy prime. He co-starred in the surprisingly touching sitcom The Crazy Ones last season, and he leaves behind a staggering four films posthumously in the can, set for scattered release later this year.

In honor of Williams’ life, we’ve pulled together a dozen of his most memorable genre roles, along with some heartfelt reactions from his friends and colleagues. R.I.P., here’s hoping you’ve finally found some peace.

Genie.jpg
The Genie, AladdinWhen Williams signed on for this animated film, it marked one of the first times...
Hook-robin-williams-26577005-1200-765.jpg
Peter Banning/Pan, HookDoes it get any better than Hook? Starring Williams in one of his greatest...
Batty-Koda-batty-koda-14039489-654-611.jpg
Batty Koda, Ferngully: The Last RainforestAnother one of Williams’ animated voice roles, this early...
mork-and-mindy-reunion-ftr.jpg
Mork, Mork & MindyWhere it all started. Williams’ quirky portray of this sitcom alien was his...
Popeye-movie.jpg
Popeye, PopeyeThis movie was a bit of a strange beast, but Williams’ portrayal of the iconic sailor...
bicentennial-man-original.jpeg
Andrew Martin, Bicentennial ManThere were a lot of things wrong with this bloated sci-fi epic, but...
fisherking.jpg
Parry, The Fisher KingIn one of Terry Gilliam’s greatest, Williams was a tour de force as he helped...
Jumanji.jpg
Alan Parrish, JumanjiWhat better role for a guy who liked to act like a kid than a character who...
flubberrobinwilliams.jpg
Professor Phillip Brainard, FlubberThis remake of a classic kid’s flick had no business being this...
Night-At-The-Museum-robin-williams-31062451-1200-891.jpg
Teddy Roosevelt, Night at the MuseumIn one of Williams’ more modern roles, he is the comedy anchor...
The-Final-Cut-robin-williams-26576869-1500-990.jpg
Alan Hakman, The Final CutOftentimes, most folks forget this one is even in the catalog — but it’s...
what dreams may come.jpg
Chris Nielsen, What Dreams May ComeThe story of a man who dies and goes to a vibrant, gorgeous...
