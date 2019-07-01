Jumanji: The Next Level brings the game back with some weird twists in first trailer

Insert another 50 cents to continue... This morning, Sony dropped the first action-packed trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level, the follow-up to 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which racked up more than $962 million at the global box office.

Written by Jeff Pinker and Scott Rosenberg and directed by Jake Kasdan, the sequel brings back familiar faces in new and hilarious ways. This time around, the dashing Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) and the small-statured Franklin "Mouse" Finbar (Kevin Hart) will be controlled by two bickering grandpas, played by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover respectively.

A brand-new adventure is warranted after Spencer Gilpin (Alex Wolff), seemingly estranged from his friends, tinkers with the video game and is sucked back in.

Check out the trailer, filled with new locales and threats, below:

Video of JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL - Official Trailer (HD)

Martha Kaply (Morgan Turner) is the only character who gets her old avatar of Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan). Anthony "Fridge" Johnson (Ser'Darius Blain) is back, but he's now taking up the post of Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon (Jack Black). When it comes to Bethany Walker (Madison Iseman), it looks like her fate in the film is being kept a secret for the time being.

Colin Hanks, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, and Awkwafina round out the rest of the cast.

“Our hope is to keep a long continuity through the whole thing, even though the story that we’re telling in the second movie, the movie that we’re working on right now, is much more connected to the first movie that I made a year ago than it is to the original,” Kasdan said of the project last summer. “We love the idea of keeping all of this together and connected in some way or another.”

Jumanji: The Next Level will attempt to one-up (pun intended) Welcome to the Jungle when it hits theaters everywhere Friday, Dec. 13.