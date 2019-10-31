Jumanji: The Next Level: The stakes are higher, the game glitchier in final trailer

Sony's final trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level isn't playing around. Rhys Darby, reprising his role as the NPC known as Nigel Billingsley, informs our heroes that not everyone is going to leave the glitching game this time around. In short, there ain't no one-ups to be found here, folks.

An immediate follow-up to 2017's Welcome to the Jungle, The Next Level switches things up by placing the high schoolers from the last movie into the bodies of different avatars. For added comedy, they're joined by two crotchety grandpas (played by Danny Glover and Danny DeVito), now enjoying a sense of youth and freedom they haven't felt in decades.

Check out the new trailer below:

Video of JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL - Final Trailer (HD)

When the plot begins, Spencer Gilpin (Alex Gilpin) has already entered Jumanji after repairing the magical console. As a result, his friends — Morgan Turner (Martha Kaply), Ser'Darius Blain (Anthony "Fridge" Johnson), and Bethany Walker (Madison Iseman) — reluctantly enter the virtual world to try and save him.

Judging by the trailer, Spencer is now inhabiting the role of Jefferson "Seaplane" McDonough (Nick Jonas), but don't expect the characters to stay in just one avatar for the entire movie. Seeing as how Bethany goes from being a horse back to Professor Shelly Oberon (Jack Black) by the end of the video, things could be getting all Freaky Friday up in here.

Jake Kasdan returns to direct and this time, he's also credited as a co-writer of the screenplay alongside original scribes, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. All of the initial in-game cast also comes back for another round of dangerous jungle shenanigans: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Smolder Bravestone), Kevin Hart, (Franklin "Mouse" Finbar), and Karen Gillan (Ruby Roundhouse).

Lastly, Colin Hanks is once again taking up the post of Alex Vreeke, a kid who got trapped in Jumanji years before the events of Welcome to the Jungle. Newcomers to the cast include Awkwafina, Dania Ramirez, Massi Furlan, and Ashley Scott.

The game is afoot in Jumanji: The Next Level Friday, Dec. 13.