'Jungle Cruise' goes full 'Indiana Jones' with The Rock in plucky new trailer for Disney's latest adventure

The latest trailer for Disney's big screen adaptation of Jungle Cruise is less than two minutes long, but boy, does it make use of every single second. It's got everything you'd want out of an Indiana Jones-style pulp adventure: a smart-mouthed boat captain (Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson), an early 20th century setting, a supernatural MacGuffin, ancient jungle curses, and a German antagonist (Breaking Bad's Jesse Plemons). The dude even has his own U-boat!

Based on the popular theme park attraction of the same name, Jungle Cruise kicks into high gear when Dr. Lily Houghton (A Quiet Place Part II's Emily Blunt) and her brother, McGregor (Good Omen's Jack Whitehall), engage the swashbuckling services of riverboat captain, Frank Wolff (Johnson). Lily wants to venture deep into the Amazon, where she believes she'll find a tree with magical healing properties. The only problem? Other unsavory parties are also after the tree.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of Jungle Cruise | Official Trailer 2

"The attention paid to designing era- and culturally appropriate props, hair, and makeup was amazing," Michael Goldman, author of The Making of Disney’s Jungle Cruise, told D23 last year. "The construction of the tramp steamer boat, La Quila, the home to Dwayne Johnson’s character, Frank, was a massive logistical achievement. And then there were the complex visual effects, particularly the state-of-the-art digital work used to create the ferocious jaguar Proxima, and to put a supernatural vibe on the conquistador characters who have been trapped in the jungle for a very long time."

Penned by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, the film was helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra (currently directing Johnson on Black Adam). Paul Giamatti (Gunpowder Milkshake) and Edgar Ramírez (Borderlands) round out the rest of the principal cast.

Raise your kerosene lantern high and check out the movie's retro-inspired poster:

Credit: Disney

Johnson, Hiram Garcia, and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions produced the film alongside John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, as well as Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co. Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield are credited as executive producers.

Jungle Cruise sails into theaters and onto Disney+ Friday, July 30. If you do decide to stream the movie from home, you'll need to book passage with an added Premier Access fee of $29.99. Goldman's behind-the-scenes book goes on sale from Disney Editions Thursday, July 15.