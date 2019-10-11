First trailer for Disney's Jungle Cruise sends The Rock on a swashbuckling adventure

All aboard!

It's time to heed the call of adventure in the first action-packed trailer for Disney's live-action Jungle Cruise movie. Based on the company's theme park attraction of the same name, the swashbuckling adventure and period flick is a loving homage to old school cinema like The African Queen and Indiana Jones.

Who wouldn't want to see Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) and Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam) verbally spar on a steamboat—à la Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart—for two hours? The Rock plays riverboat captain, Nilo Nemolato, a chisel-jawed, P.T. Barnum-esque entrepreneur who takes paying customers on fabricated jungle cruises, complete with fake hippos and pre-determined attacks from "savage" natives.

It's a clever little nod to the real-world ride upon which the film is based. Nilo ends up putting himself in actual danger when his vessel is chartered for a possibly lethal jaunt up the Amazon by Lily Houghton (Blunt), a scientist looking for a magical tree with special healing properties.

Check out the trailer below:

Video of Official Trailer: Disney’s Jungle Cruise - In Theaters July 24, 2020!

Of course, you can't have a quest for a legendary MacGuffin without a couple of bad guys after the same thing as our heroes. On that score, Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad) and Edgar Ramirez (Bright) will be playing the story's main antagonists. Jack Whitehall (Good Omens) takes up the post of Lily brother, McGregor Houghton. Paul Giamatti (Gunpowder Milkshake) is also a part of the project's cast and while we don't know who he's playing yet, it may be safe to say that he'll be assuming the role of another villain given his onscreen history.

"We both grew up obsessed with Indiana Jones and movies like that," Blunt said at the D23 Expo in August. "So to make a movie in that spirit makes our hearts race."

After the major success of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, Disney is looking to launch another big budget franchise based on one of its rides. After major flops like Mission to Mars, The Haunted Mansion, and Tomorrowland, however, Pirates still remains the exception to the rule.

Credit: Disney

The film, which was originally slated to open to this month, undertook reshoots back in May.

Helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Commuter), Jungle Cruise sales into theaters on July 24, 2020.