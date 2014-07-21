Latest Stories

terminator-1984-09-g.jpg

Junkyards, cops + guerrilla filmmaking: 10 things we learned from Terminator's 30th

Trent Moore
Jul 21, 2014

It’s hard to believe, but it's been a full 30 years since James Cameron broke onto the scene with the original Terminator. So what does the man himself have to say about it after all this time?

Fond memories, for the most part. In honor of the film’s anniversary, Entertainment Weekly sat down with the Cameron and fellow alums Gale Anne Hurd, Arnold Schwarzenegger and a few others who made the sci-fi classic, to talk shop about what it was like to battle the studio, expectations and even the police to make the flick a reality.

We’ve pulled together some of the highlights below, but be sure to check out the full feature.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

THE-TERMINATOR.jpg
It all started with a vision of a “metal death figure in the fire"Cameron’s a visual guy, and the...
term1.jpg
They pitched the shoot as “guerilla-style,” and worked from a 40-page “scriptment”Sure, Terminator...
179493linda.jpg
Cameron pushed to have Sarah Connor as the unlikely heroineThough she’d go on to be a legit badass...
kylereese.jpg
Kyle Reese’s future was inspired by World War IIWhen getting into the zone to play future soldier...
ojsimpson.jpg
O.J. Simpson was supposed to play the Terminator, with Schwarzenegger as ReeseIt’s amazing to think...
Sarah Connor plays Linda Hamilton with Los Angeles City Flag The Terminator 1984.jpg
188576.jpg
The Terminator design was inspired by junkyard carsSpecial effects guru John Rosengrant helped...
PineappleDazzleLosAngelesDowntown_zps12431b1a.jpg
They scouted locations around where there was natural, downtown lightingIt doesn’t always show on...
terminator1.2-009.jpg
The studio freaking hated the movie. Like, a lot.Though it’d go on to become a legit classic, the...
Sarah_Connor_Ending.jpg
Cops broke up filming of the final scene, so Cameron liedThe iconic, closing shot of the film finds...
Tag: Terminator
Tag: James Cameron
Tag: Arnold Schwarzenegger

