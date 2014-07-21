Junkyards, cops + guerrilla filmmaking: 10 things we learned from Terminator's 30th

It’s hard to believe, but it's been a full 30 years since James Cameron broke onto the scene with the original Terminator. So what does the man himself have to say about it after all this time?

Fond memories, for the most part. In honor of the film’s anniversary, Entertainment Weekly sat down with the Cameron and fellow alums Gale Anne Hurd, Arnold Schwarzenegger and a few others who made the sci-fi classic, to talk shop about what it was like to battle the studio, expectations and even the police to make the flick a reality.

We’ve pulled together some of the highlights below, but be sure to check out the full feature.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)