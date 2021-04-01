This could be why Jupiter’s auroras look like Tony Stark’s arc reactor and are just as sci-fi

The Avengers fought a fictional battle in space, but something actually exists out there that at least looks like the power source of Stark Tower and the Iron Man suit. Could it be a cosmic arc reactor?

Jupiter’s auroras appear to be almost supernatural as they glow in the darkness of the void. NASA’s Juno spacecraft has revealed something in these already surreal light shows that would have made the arc reactor look even cooler — luminous, rapidly expanding rings. Southwest Research Institute (SWRI) scientists are now getting closer to finding out what causes this mysterious phenomenon. When supersonic charged solar particles reach Jupiter and hit its magnetosphere, they are thought to cause strange emissions when they react with plasma.

But wait. How can that happen when a planet has a magnetic field 20,000 times stronger than Earth’s? Meaning, so immense that particles from the solar wind start getting deflected when they run into it 2 to 4 million miles before they ever reach the gas behemoth.

“When they reach Jupiter, [the solar particles] interact with its magnetosphere in a way that is still not well understood,” researcher Vincent Hue, who led a study recently published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics, said in a press release.

Even from that far, solar particles may still have interactions at its edge, or magnetopause, and may show up as those eerily glowing rings in its auroras. Juno and Hubble observations have shown that processes deep inside the planet push around those charged particles at the magnetopause. These processes are the greatest power source for those arc reactor rings (as opposed to Tony’s arc reactor being a power source in itself). These forces are behind Jupiter’s rotation, which controls how charged solar particles move around in the magnetosphere.

Jupiter's unreal auroras. Scroll down to see how they compare to Tony Stark's arc reactor. Credit: NASA

A Jovian day is just 10 hours because Jupiter rotates on its axis more than twice as fast as Earth, and faster than any other planet in the solar system. (Imagine having less than half the time you normally have to get everything done before you finally crash.)

Auroras and their secrets are one of the reasons the Juno mission, whose SWRI-led UVS instrument has been able to detect faint auroras by those rings, has been extended. UVS is the ultraviolet instrument aboard Juno that detects UV emissions and longer wavelengths of light from Jupiter’s auroras. It has been able to see what Jovian auroras look like and how bright they are, along with measuring how energetic auroral particles are as well as how they flow.

The SWRI research team hypothesizes that the rings probably emerge when solar plasma interacts with plasma from Jupiter and triggers what are known as Kelvin-Helmholtz instabilities. This is what happens at the interface between the solar wind and the Jovian magnetosphere, with pressure causing turbulence as the particles on each side move at different speeds. They also think that, at least on tidally locked Jupiter’s day side, it is possible that the convergence of its magnetic field and the magnetic fields of other planets could have something to do with it.

“Scientists still do not fully understand the role the solar wind plays in moderating Jupiter’s auroral emissions,” researcher Thomas Greathouse, who co-authored the study, said in the same press release. “The solar wind’s role is still debated.”

The arc reactor that power's Iron Man's suit and tower does kind of look like Jupiter's auroras, doesn't it? Credit: Ryounghun Kim/Getty Images

Juno will continue to investigate what superpowers make the auroras of Jupiter appear to be next-gen Stark technology. It will follow up on previous observations that include what the innards of Jupiter, especially its internal magnetic field, are really like. You can keep an eye on the mission here.

Maybe Jupiter should be known as the Iron Man planet from now on.