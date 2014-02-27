"Jurassic Park With Zombies" is the pitch for this insane new horror flick

It was only a matter of time before some inspired genius came up with the idea to pair the theme park setting of Spielberg's Jurassic Park with the skull-crunching glee of a hellaciously violent zombie hunt. It turns out that time is up, as a new survival horror film aptly named Zombie Safari is shuffling down the road to a theater near you. Developed by Red Sea Media, Zombie Safari is a shameless ripoff of Jurassic Park's concept but seems so perfectly suited to a Zed-fest that we only hope this thing gets done ... and soon! The premise to the story is pretty much as you'd guess:

Years after the zombie apocalypse, life has returned to normal. A billionaire, driven mad by what happened to his family years ago, opens a zombie safari theme park. But when the power goes out, nothing is left to stop these “captive” zombies from escaping.

Seems pretty uncomplicated: Charge bloodthirsty hunters a million bucks a day to stalk zombies in an exclusive theme park, T-shirts and thermal beverage mugs not included. Piranha Sharks‘ Mark Burman is set to produce, with no director or writer signed on yet. Savor two promo posters below ...

So, is this high-concept killzone idea a thumbs-up or a thumbs-bitten-off?

