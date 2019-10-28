WIRE Buzz: Trevorrow talks 'Jurassic Park VI' reunion; Jeff Goldblum knows nothing in Disney+ trailer; more

Speaking with Empire Magazine for the outlet's 2020 preview issue, director Colin Trevorrow broke his silence on bringing back Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Golblum for the third Jurassic World film.

In late September, it was finally confirmed that the three actors would be reprising the roles of Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Dr. Ian Malcolm, respectively.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down — again," Trevorrow said, answering the question of why the dino alums didn't appear in the first Jurassic World movie back in 2015. "The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI, because it is."

How they'll factor into the lives of Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), we have no idea, but we're excited as all heck to see them come back. Goldblum currently holds the record for most Jurassic movie appearances, having starred in the first two films as well as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Of course, that last one was really just a glorified cameo, but it still counts.

Neill and Dern returned to the scaly series only one other time, for Joe Johnston's Jurassic Park III in 2001.

"You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now? What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history?” added Trevorrow. “Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.”

Jurassic World 3 stomps into theaters June 11, 2021. In addition to co-writing the screenplay with Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising), Trevorrow will be returning to the director's chair after J.A. Bayona helmed Fallen Kingdom two summers ago.

And while we're on the subject of Jeff Goldblum, we now have the first trailer for his docu-series on Disney+, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and it's pretty nuts. Imagine How It's Made, except with Jeff Goldblum as the host. In essence, the premise finds the iconic actor hitting the road to learn more about anything and everything — from ice cream to tattoos.

"I know nothing, that's the premise," he says in the teaser below. "I'm a humble student and, in fact, kind of a late bloomer."

Video of The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Official Trailer | Disney+ | Streaming November 12

Forget The Mandalorian, this is what we're subscribing to Disney+ for!

Season 1 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 12 — the same day the anticipated streaming service launches around the world.

For our final Buzz bit, we head back to Empire's 2020 issue for an official look at Edgar Wright's next film, Last Night in Soho. Details are still pretty sparse, but the magazine reports that a good chunk of the project is set in London, circa the most groovy 1960s.

"There’s something I have in common with the lead character in that I’m afflicted with nostalgia for a decade I didn’t live in,” said Wright (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World). “You think about ‘60s London — what would that be like? And the reality of the decade is maybe not what she imagines. It has an element of ‘be careful what you wish for’."

Going off of those comments, we're imagining a horror-tinted spin on Woody Allen's Midnight in Paris, which explored the downsides of nostalgia for a specific time period. In any case, let us know what you think the film's story might be about in the comments below!

Last Night in Soho go-go dances into American theaters Sep. 25, 2020. The project stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, and Terence Stamp.