Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are all coming back for Jurassic World 3

In your face, Chaos Theory! After much speculation over the matter, Deadline has been able to confirm that the third Jurassic World movie (out in the summer of 2021) will feature the return of three OG Jurassic Park actors: Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm).

Goldblum already has one leg up on his fellow co-stars, having appeared in three movies throughout the series: 1997's The Lost World and last year's Fallen Kingdom. Both Neill and Dern have not reprised their iconic characters on the big screen since Jurassic Park III in 2001.

As they were the first-ever people to be terrorized by these dangerous creatures, Grant, Sattler, and Malcolm are able to offer up some goods tips on how to stay alive. That said, it's unclear whether they'll just have glorified cameos (like Malcolm in Fallen Kingdom) or full-blown meaty roles that have much larger ripples for the plot.

Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images & Rich Polk/Getty Images for Audi & Leon Bennett/WireImage

While we don't know much about the plot of Jurassic World 3 right now, we do know that Colin Trevorrow is stepping back into the director's chair as well as writing the screenplay alongside Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising). Since a whole bunch of dinos were released from the Lockwood estate and into the world at the end of Fallen Kingdom, many have theorized that the trilogy capper could be an all-out Dawn of the Planet of the Apes scenario that pits humans against giant lizards for control of the planet.

Jurassic World 3 arrives in theaters June 11, 2021. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Isabella Sermon are coming back to play Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, and Maisie Lockwood respectively. Steven Spielberg is executive producing the project.

To help fill the long wait, Trevorrow released an eight-minute short film last week that takes place a year after the events of the last film. Starring André Holland (Castle Rock), Battle at Big Rock shows just how integrated dinosaurs have become in the lives of regular people.