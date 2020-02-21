Netflix's Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous rampages into Toy Fair with first look at dinos

The third Jurassic World film won't be stomping onto movie screens until 2021, but the raptors-running-rampant franchise is not staying dormant until then. The animated Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is set to debut later this year and some of the tie-in toys for the show have just been revealed. Ahead of the annual Toy Fair New York trade show, which officially begins Saturday, Universal has rolled out a collection of figures based on the dinosaur characters.

Camp Cretaceous is set in the timeline of the 2015 film Jurassic World. The show will feature a group of six teenagers who are attending an adventure camp on Isla Nublar when the genetically engineered dinosaurs break loose from the theme park and create mayhem (as seen in the movie, which starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard). The stranded campers will have to work together to escape.

A teaser image and trailer released last summer gave only a quick glimpse of the show. Now, with these Toy Fair reveals, we're starting to get a sense of the look and scope of the series. Among the toys coming from Mattel later this year are a series of colorful and realistic-looking dinosaur figures (matching the franchise's computer-generated creatures) as well a line of adorable Snap Squad toys, with mouths that have a biting motion and are geared at younger fans. There was no sign yet of the human characters.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous dinosaur figures (Mattel)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Snap Squad toys (Mattel)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is a coproduction of Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, and DreamWorks Animation. Scott Kreamer and Lane Lueras are the showrunners.