Credit: Netflix/DreamWorks Animation

Animated, kid-friendly Jurassic World series stomping onto Netflix via DreamWorks

Josh Weiss
Jun 4, 2019

Animation, uh, finds a way. A kid/family-friendly series based on Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Jurassic World dino-based franchise is coming to Netflix, the streaming titan announced today.

Titled Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the animated show (courtesy of DreamWorks Animation) follows six teens attending an adventure camp on Isla Nublar during the events of the first blockbuster entry in the film series from 2015. When the Indominus Rex breaks loose and sets its fellow "exhibits" free, the campers, unable to contact the outside world, must band together if they're going to survive.

Check out the teaser trailer and first artwork below:

Credit: Netflix/DreamWorks Animation

Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Lane Lueras (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) are showrunning and executive producing. Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow are also attached as executive producers on the project.

"Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous builds on a successful five-year relationship between DreamWorks Animation and Netflix that has seen 18 original series debut on the service, including the Tales of Arcadia trilogy from Guillermo del Toro, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Spirit Riding Free, and The Boss Baby: Back in Business," reads the official release.

Camp Cretaceous will debut on Netflix next year. The third live-action Jurassic World movie is slated to open in theaters everywhere June 11, 2021.

