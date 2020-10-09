Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous roars to Season 2. Plus, check out the first teaser trailer for 2021 return

There's one undeniable fact about Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: kids love dinosaurs. It's no wonder that the Netflix animated series has been renewed for a second season only a few weeks after its September debut. The surprising thing is that the show already has a new teaser for fans, young and old, looking to get more of their CGI-animated dinos.

The series — from Aaron Hammersley, Scott Kreamer, and Lane Lueras — is helping tide fans of the franchise over while the next entry in the big-screen series (Jurassic World: Dominion) suffers delays and sporadic production stalls due to the coronavirus pandemic. Six teens stuck on Isla Nublar are trying to survive and learn about their own strengths along the way. Season 2 looks to feature new dinosaurs, a more overrun island, and even more scares (the show is scary!)

Take a look:

Video of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix

T-Rex! T-Rex! And...an Ankylosaurus footprint? Uh-oh. Season 2 looks to keep the stakes high, just as its teens raise sharpened stakes in self-defense against some serious prehistoric predators.

While not much is revealed in the teaser, fans get to see plenty of dinosaurs take over the park — stomping on pizza boxes and invading those gyrospheres. "A new season of survival begins," the trailer teases.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous returns some time in 2021.