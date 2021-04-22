Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous introduces a new dino-threat in Season 3 trailer

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is one of those rare streaming shows that doesn't make fans wait an interminable amount of time between seasons. The Netflix series — animated by DreamWorks — has a seemingly endless backlog of seasons that continue to premiere in all defiance of both God and man. But that's expected; after all, the entire Jurassic franchise is predicated on the idea of breaking all the natural laws (it usually doesn't turn out so well, but we'll let it slide if it means we get more dino-action).

That's just a long-winded way of saying that the official trailer for Season 3 of Camp Cretaceous has dropped online, and it introduces a brand-new threat for our young heroes: another Frankenstein-like experiment from the secret genetics lab of Dr. Henry Wu. If you can believe it, this new hybrid is even more agressive and cunning than the Indominus Rex. Is it another Indoraptor — the primeval abomination introduced in 2018's Fallen Kingdom — or something else entirely?

After unearthing more dastardly secrets connected with Wu's research, the campers-turned-rugged-outdoorsmen — Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams), Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega), Kenji (Ryan Potter), Sammy (Raini Rodriguez) Ben (Sean Giambrone), and Yaz (Kausar Mohammed) — hatch (pun intended) a dangerous plan to escape Isla Nublar once and for all. A dino-sized wrench is thrown into that plan when a tropical storm destroys their homemade raft and delays their departure. Then the new dino amalgum gets out and Hell breaks loose...yet again. The Season 3 tagline of "Chaos breaks loose" is a big I-told-you-so for Ian Malcolm.

Speaking with SYFY WIRE earlier this year, showrunner/executive producer Scott Kreamer teased that a potential third season would be all about survival. "If this season's about trying to get rescued [referring to Season 2], these kids, as they've grown together as a team, it seems the natural progression of things to have enough of waiting for help," he said. "We've got to help ourselves."

During last year's virtual edition of New York Comic Con, Kreamer stated: "This isn't a show about where adults come and save kids. This is a show about kids alone and having no one to count on, but each other."

Colin Trevorrow, Steven Spielberg, and Frank Marshall also serve as executive producers. Zack Stentz developed the project and is credited as a consulting producer.

Take a big bite out of the rainy poster and a collection of production stills below:

Credit: Netflix

All 10 episodes of Camp Cretaceous's third season fly onto Netflix Friday, May 21. Jurassic World: Dominion stomps into theaters next June.