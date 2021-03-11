Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous hatches third season, sets May premiere on Netflix

While Jurassic World: Dominion won't arrive in theaters this summer as originally planned, the warmer months will still deliver plenty of dinosaur action. That's because Netflix's Camp Cretaceous series will return for a third season on Friday, May 21 — less than a year after the animated show first debuted last September.

The confirmation of a third outing was accompanied with a short teaser trailer, which hints at the birth of a new Frankenstein-esque dino in the vein of the Indominus Rex and Indoraptor.

Last we left our young heroes, they had decided to stop waiting for adults to save them after thwarting big game hunters, Mitch (Bradley Whitford) and Tiff (Stephanie Beatriz). In addition, the wire-chewing antics of some Compies breached the security of whatever lies behind the mysterious room marked "E750." If we had to take a guess, we'd say it's been holding back that new dino — a genetic monstrosity that is probably hungry for fresh meat after its long incubation.

"It would be really tough with Mitch and Tiff getting their just rewards, and the kids still on the island, it wouldn't be my choice on how to end it," executive producer and showrunner Scott Kreamer told SYFY WIRE in early 2021. "So yeah, maybe we took a swing there. But that just felt like if this season's about trying to get rescued, these kids, as they've grown together as a team, it seems the natural progression of things to have enough of waiting for help. We've got to help ourselves."

Developed by Zack Stentz and brought to live by DreamWorks Animation, Camp Cretaceous is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow. Appearing at the virtual edition of New York Comic Con last October, Trevorrow didn't rule out the possibility of the show's characters appearing in the live-action Jurassic universe.

"[Camp Cretaceous is] part of the larger story we're telling, it's not just some extra thing that we did," he said. "It's something that we really care about it's part of our whole world." He went on to say that the show's production crew probably knows more about the plot of Dominion "than most people on the planet."

The show features the voices of Paul-Mikél Williams (“Darius”), Jenna Ortega ("Brooklynn”), Ryan Potter (“Kenji”), Raini Rodriguez (“Sammy”), Sean Giambrone (“Ben”), and Kausar Mohammed (“Yaz”).

Jurassic World: Dominion stomps into theaters June 10, 2022.