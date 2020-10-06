Jurassic World: Dominion dinosaurs will find a way, but not until June 2022

Those waiting to see dinosaurs running amok again will have to wait a full extra year for the next installment in the Jurassic World franchise: Jurassic World: Dominion's premiere has been pushed from June 11, 2021, to June 10, 2022.

The film, which again stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, had shut down in March because of the pandemic. Production started again in June, with the studio spending approximately $9 million on testing, temperature checks, and social distancing measures to make the set as safe as possible for the cast and crew. And while the film is still in production, Variety reports that the studio expects to wrap up in three weeks.

Even with production wrapping up soon, it's not surprising that the movie has been pushed back. It's simply the latest in a slew of tentpole films — Black Widow, The Eternals, Dune, The Batman — that studios have pushed out in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to Pratt and Howard, Jurassic World: Dominion stars OG Jurassic Park actors Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. Other cast members include BD Wong, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Jake Johnson, Isabella Sermon, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze. The film is co-written and directed by Colin Trevorrow, who directed 2015’s Jurassic World and co-wrote its sequel, Fallen Kingdom.

Credit: John Wilson/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

The plot of Jurassic World: Dominion remains unknown, although set photos revealed that there will at least be a cameo of some tiny dinosaurs that look like the Compsognathus that scampered around in the original 1993 film. What is known is that the franchise is a major blockbuster for Universal, and the shift out to summer 2022 is obviously pandemic-related. Hopefully, the world is ready to see movies in theaters again by then, dinosaurs or otherwise.