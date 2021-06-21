'Jurassic World: Dominion' turns the clock back a few million years in dino-filled teaser clip for IMAX prologue

It's time to scratch that dinosaur itch we've been trying to properly scratch since 2018. Universal Pictures has shared a short teaser trailer for the special five-minute preview of Jurassic World: Dominion that is all set to play during IMAX screenings of F9 this coming Friday.

Serving as a prologue to the main action of Colin Trevorrow's trilogy capper (out next summer), the extended look is set millions of years in the past when dinosaurs freely roamed the Earth without the presence of those pesky bipeds called humans. It also features music from Jurassic World composer Michael Giacchino, as well as seven new species of dinos never before seen in the prehistoric franchise (life finds a way, right?). Right off the bat, though, we recognize some of the usual suspects like Pterosaurs and Ankylosauruses.

Watch below:

Video of Jurassic World Dominion: Extended Look Tease

Based on that sliver of footage, it looks like we're in for Planet Earth meets The Land Before Time, which, come on, sounds absolutely amazing. The only thing that could make it better is voiceover narration from David Attenborough, Morgan Freeman, or Werner Herzog (or all three!).

"Ever since I was a kid, I have wanted to see dinosaurs in their natural habitat," Trevorrow said in a statement earlier this month. "It may have taken a few decades, but with a little help from ILM, Universal and Amblin, it has finally happened. This preview is just a glimpse of the film we’ve made. It’s an epic celebration of everything Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton created, and I can’t wait to share it with the world next summer."

"At IMAX, we’ve missed audiences as much as they’ve missed seeing movies in our theaters, and this is the perfect welcome-home present for everyone who loves movies,” added Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment. “We are always thrilled to show the world’s most spectacular movies on the world’s most spectacular screens, and to help create moments and memories for audiences that last a lifetime. We’re proud to join with Universal, Amblin, and the Jurassic World and F9 filmmakers in offering this unforgettable and unprecedented cinematic experience.”

F9 drives onto the big screen this coming Friday, June 25. Jurassic World: Dominion, on the other hand, will rise from the primordial ooze and stampede into theaters on June 10, 2022.

(Universal Pictures and SYFY WIRE are both owned by NBCUniversal)