Jurassic World producer Frank Marshall says that 'Dominion' kicks off a 'new era' for franchise

If you think the Jurassic World series is going to go extinct after the release of Dominion next summer, you've got another thing coming, buster. Speaking with Collider, franchise producer Frank Marshall gave a simple "no" when asked if writer-director Colin Trevorrow's dino trilogy capper would fossilize the iconic (and prehistoric) IP for good.

"It’s the start of a new era," Marshall, a longtime producing partner of Steven Spielberg, said. "The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope."

He hinted at telling future stories where humans have come to accept dinos as the "new normal." We can all certainly relate to that as we continue to adjust our lives around the invasive COVID-19. Moreover, Trevorrow has already set the stage for those peripheral tales with the release of Battle at Big Rock, a short film that centers on a family terrorized by an Allosaurus while on a camping trip.

L-R: Trevorrow and Marshall Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

Written by Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael, Jurassic World Dominion will wrap up the stories of Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong). Jurassic Park vets Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Alan Grant (Sam Neill), and Ian Malcolm Jeff Goldblum are along for the ride as well.

Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Jake Johnson, Isabella Sermon, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze co-star. To help raise charity for those affected by the coronavirus, one lucky fan is getting the chance to appear as a bipedal dinosaur snack.

The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 11 of next year, but with the production shutdown caused by the current pandemic, there's always a chance it could be delayed.