Latest Stories

Ryugu
Tag: Science
Guy walks out to his front yard, finds a rock from the birth of the solar system
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Tag: Movies
Indiana Jones’ lost Ark found again...on Antiques Roadshow
Tentacle street art in Germany
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Lovecraft scares up escape room; Peacock goes full Fan Girl; more
Nikolas Draper-Ivey - Dream Vesper
Tag: Movies
Blerd Rising Star: The art of Black manga with Nikolas Draper-Ivey
Jurassic World Battle at Big Rock
More info i
Credit: Universal Pictures
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Jurassic World: Dominion finds a way to begin production and reveal its title

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 25, 2020

The third Jurassic World film, the dinosaur romp that will see the returning cast from the iconic first trilogy of Jurassic Park movies, has begun production. But that's not all. According to returning director Colin Trevorrow (back in the saddle after handing over the reins to J. A. Bayona for Fallen Kingdom), the film also finally has an official title: Jurassic World: Dominion.

Evocative. Spooky. Things aren't looking good for humankind as dinosaurs reclaim Earth. This information all comes from a tweet posted by Trevorrow which shows off a clapperboard festooned with the Jurassic logo and the new title, all in celebration of the first day of production on the franchise's third entry.

More Jurassic World 3

Woody Harrelson Cletus Kasady Carnage
WIRE Buzz: First look at Carnage in Venom 2; Plus, Wyatt Russell in an Escape from New York remake?
Ben Affleck Batman Justice League
WIRE Buzz: Ben Affleck on why he left Batman; Jurassic World 3, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier casting

Take a look:

The director also, replying to the tweet, said that more set photos were to follow on his Instagram page:

Little is known about the plot for Dominion, though Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will all reprise their Jurassic characters alongside returning faces like Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith as well as newcomers like Dichen Lachman. All fans can expect is those dinos that ran out of the Lockwood estate to have flourished out there in the world...possibly now holding Dominion over its denizens.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters June 11, 2021.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Jurassic World: Dominion
Tag: Jurassic World 3
Tag: Colin Trevorrow
Tag: Jurassic World
Tag: Jurassic Park

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker