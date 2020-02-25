Jurassic World: Dominion finds a way to begin production and reveal its title

The third Jurassic World film, the dinosaur romp that will see the returning cast from the iconic first trilogy of Jurassic Park movies, has begun production. But that's not all. According to returning director Colin Trevorrow (back in the saddle after handing over the reins to J. A. Bayona for Fallen Kingdom), the film also finally has an official title: Jurassic World: Dominion.

Evocative. Spooky. Things aren't looking good for humankind as dinosaurs reclaim Earth. This information all comes from a tweet posted by Trevorrow which shows off a clapperboard festooned with the Jurassic logo and the new title, all in celebration of the first day of production on the franchise's third entry.

Take a look:

The director also, replying to the tweet, said that more set photos were to follow on his Instagram page:

Little is known about the plot for Dominion, though Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will all reprise their Jurassic characters alongside returning faces like Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith as well as newcomers like Dichen Lachman. All fans can expect is those dinos that ran out of the Lockwood estate to have flourished out there in the world...possibly now holding Dominion over its denizens.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters June 11, 2021.