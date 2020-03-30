WIRE Buzz: Jurassic World: Dominion's Sam Neill talks delay; Creepshow S2 sneak peek; more

Jurassic World: Dominion, the third film in the resurrected Jurassic Park franchise’s current run, has not been immune to the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on productions around the world. The film from returning director Colin Trevorrow stopped production two weeks ago, shortly after beginning principal photography. The movie was set to reunite original series stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum alongside the World actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard (among others). Now Neill, one of the original trio, has released a statement about the shutdown.

Speaking to Variety, Neill had minor frustration and major hope to share. “Suddenly, here we are. We have been cryogenically frozen, and Jurassic World: Dominion is on hold. Insects in amber. And like virtually every actor in the world right now, I’m not working. Dammit,” Neill said.

“But we will return. We will. And what joy it will be to be back on a set, doing what I love best, with just the kind of people I love: other actors and all the remarkable people it takes to make a movie,” the actor wrote. “That rare privilege. And to put things into perspective – there are many many worse things than a suspended movie.” A little level-headedness during a time when the entire entertainment industry has been waylaid by the virus. What else would fans expect from the man that made them believe he could see dinosaurs walk the earth and not totally flip out?

“It’s ironic that about the most helpful thing those of us who are unessential can do right now [and I never met an essential actor] is just stay at home, and stay the f…away from other people,” Neill concluded. “We are all in this together, but we are better apart….I still miss going to work though.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled for a June 11, 2021 release, though with production delays it may be bumped back.

Next, one show that’s production has been shut down hasn’t totally dropped off the web in the interim. The spider web, we mean. Anything less just wouldn’t be Creepshow, Shudder’s hit horror anthology that adapted the film into schlocky fun for its first season and, now, looks to deliver at least one eight-legged freak for Season 2...whenever that finally gets out.

Greg Nicotero, executive producer and director, posted the following video on Instagram and — just a warning — it is not for the arachnophobic:

“Even though filming for CREEPSHOW season 2 is delayed, I wanted to give you a little glimpse at one of the puppets IN PROGRESS before ‘the pause,’” Nicotero wrote. “A wee bit more hair work and need to connect controllers for body and mandible articulation. It’s tough to get too close to this cause I am terrified of spiders but good therapy I guess.”

The first season of Creepshow gave horrorhounds WWII werewolves, living scarecrows, and some of the ickiest special effects outside of The Walking Dead. While its production has been delayed, fans also know that the show’s ghoulish host (the titular Creep) is getting a facelift for the sophomore outing.

Finally, while the pandemic has caused some in the industry to sit on their hands, others are putting their considerable talents to work fighting back. His Dark Materials, the Philip Pullman fantasy adaptation that’s already been greenlit for a second season, likely won’t be coming back to HBO anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean its craftspeople can’t contribute to the world!

Costumers from the BBC co-production and more have pitched in to form the Helping Dress Medics initiative, a program raising money for these expert tailors to supply protective clothing to local hospitals. With over $10K raised in a single weekend, fabric has been ordered and scrubs will soon be made by those behind some truly fantastical outfits. In fact, even the costumer from the upcoming Batman film has joined in.

“I'm so delighted to report that this has gone way beyond any of our expectations - both in donations and also in offers of help. Many more costume makers have joined us and we have been able to order lots more fabric / make many more scrubs / reach other parts of the country,” the fundraiser organizer Dulcie Scott wrote in an update Monday morning.