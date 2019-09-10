Jurassic World short from Colin Trevorrow runs wild on FX this weekend

A new short film set in the Jurassic Park universe is rampaging onto TV sets this weekend, as the Colin Trevorrow-directed Battle at Big Rock gets ready to turn the dinos loose far from their Isla Nublar captivity.

Following the game-changing events of last year’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Battle at Big Rock will mark the movie franchise’s first foray into the post-escape timeline, where dinosaurs finally have found their way beyond the geographic confines of their ruined tropical theme park and into the wide, wild world.

Trevorrow — who wrote and directed 2015's Jurassic World, wrote Fallen Kingdom (while stepping back for J.A. Bayona to direct), and is helming the upcoming third installment — tweeted out news of the new short film’s debut, including a cool poster that ominously juxtaposes the conflicting ideas of straying into ferocious reptile territory with getting back to benign, peaceful nature.

Fan site Jurassic Outpost speculates that the new short will follow the story of a family who must fight for survival after coming across dinos in the wild while on tour at the Big Rock National Park. The official poster’s distant view of an RV camper on a backwoods trail appears to vibe with that idea, and thankfully, we won’t have to wait an entire epoch to find out.

The short hasn’t yet been given a start time Sunday, so we’re keeping up the lookout for additional details. Written by Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael, and starring André Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd, and Pierson Salvador, Battle at Big Rock premieres this Sunday, Sept. 15 on FX. As for the upcoming Jurassic World movie sequel, look for the Trevorrow-directed film to debut on June 11, 2021.