WIRE Buzz: Jurassic World stars hop aboard park ride; Jessica Jones returning in June

We’re doing a whole lot of returning in this edition of WIRE Buzz. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to Jurassic World (the ride), Jessica Jones returns to Netflix and David Lynch returns to Twin Peaks (cartographically speaking).

First up, the stars of the Jurassic World films are reprising their roles for the new theme park ride based on the franchise. That’s right, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong are playing Owen Grady, Claire Dearing and Dr. Henry Wu, respectively, in a new storyline for the new Jurassic World ride at Universal Studios Hollywood.

This new ride features an original storyline that takes guests through the Jurassic World theme park as it’s depicted in the film. As part of new content created specifically for this theme park attraction, Owen, Claire and Dr. Wu shed light on their interactions with the dinosaurs an provide facts and information about the prehistoric creatures that roamed the earth more than 65 million years ago.

Near the ride will be a new “Raptor Encounter” where Blue, the Velociraptor from the Jurassic World films, will engage guests in face-to-face encounters. The theme park will also feature “Dino Play,” a new interactive educational section where kids can explore and excavate dinosaur fossils.

Jurassic World—The Ride opens this summer at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Next, the last of the Netflix Marvel shows, Jessica Jones, is set to come back to the streaming giant for its third and final season next month.

The Twitter feed of NX (described as “The @netflix space to live everything super, sci-fi, the fantastic, and beyond”) provides a list of all the sci-fi offerings that will be available on Netflix in June including Jessica Jones. It should be noted, however, that the graphic provides no specific start date for the show.

It was announced in February that Jessica Jones would be canceled after airing its third season. All of its fellow Netflix Marvel shows, which includes Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Defenders and The Punisher, have already been given the axe. So, let’s enjoy this swan song from Miss Jones before her show goes up into that great series in the sky. (Or gets picked up by Disney+? Maybe? Please?)

And finally, filmmaker David Lynch wasn’t kidding when he said: “I love Twin Peaks and its world.” Two years after Showtime aired Twin Peaks: The Return, the show’s co-creator has drawn a map of the eponymous town.

The map has been given to the world by Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan (who played Special Agent Dale Cooper, lovable simpleton Dougie Jones, and the evil Bob-as-Dale, who Vulture called Coopergänger but we prefer Doppeldale) via Instagram.

“Two years ago, we made a journey back to a little town with some amazing Douglas Firs,” says MacLachlan in the post. “Today I wanted to share a fun part of #TwinPeaks history: to create a sense of place for the show, David Lynch drew this map of the town.”

Lynch’s map shows us where the Black Lake, Ghostwood National Forest and of course, the eponymous twin peaks are, but doesn’t seem to provide details as to where the Great Northern, Roadhouse, or Double R Diner are. Ah, we’re sure some keen-eyed and astute fans could figure out where they are in relations to the above-mentioned illustrated reference points.

Clearly, two years after the third season of the show aired, Lynch still has Twin Peaks on his mind. (Could this mean there are fewer disturbances?)

Anyway, for us Twin Peaks fans, it’s always good to return, even if only in semi-surreal map form.