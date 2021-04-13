Jurassic World: The Exhibition roars to life stateside with announcement of North American tour

After five years of wowing audiences in cities around the world, an exhibition based on one of the most popular film franchises of all time is going on tour. Round Room Live and Cityneon, in collaboration with Universal Parks and Resorts, announced Tuesday that this June will mark the launch of Jurassic World: The Exhibition's first North American tour with a rollout of the immersive experience in Dallas.

The massive, 20,000-square-foot exhibition inspired by the beloved Jurassic franchise first launched in Melbourne, Australia in 2016, and has since drawn more than three million visitors worldwide through stops in cities like Paris, Madrid, Philadelphia, Seoul, and more. Now, beginning with an opening in Dallas' Grandscape in the Colony this summer, John Hammond's dream will be heading to a city near you.

So, what can you expect at Jurassic World: The Exhibition? Well, hopefully all of the fun and none of the danger of the real thing. Visitors to the immersive experience will find all-ages fun in the form of "live" dinosaur encounters ranging from the fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex to baby dinosaurs like "Bumpy" from the hit Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. You can tour the dino hatching lab, see a life-sized gyrosphere, and even get up close and personal with the raptor paddock while you say "Hold on to your butts" to your friends over and over, all without the sensation that it's all going to horribly wrong at any moment. It's all of the fun of the Jurassic World movies and none of the terror.

“We are delighted to launch in Dallas, and to bring this Exhibition to cities across the U.S. and Canada," said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live, in a statement. “Families will be amazed and beyond entertained by this incredible experience."

To see more of what the exhibit has in store, check out the photos in the gallery below.



The exhibition tour comes at an exciting time for Jurassic World fans. Just days before the Dallas opening, Universal's Orlando park will debut the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, the "fastest and tallest launch coaster" in theme park-heavy Florida, for an experience that might be almost as thrilling as an actual raptor chase. Then, just one year later, we'll get the theatrical debut of Jurassic World: Dominion, returning us all to the blockbuster franchise and the continuing adventures of modern-day dinosaurs.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition opens in Dallas on June 18. For more information, including ticket pricing and upcoming news about future cities on the tour, head over to the exhibition's official website.