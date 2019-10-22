Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 1, Episode 2

Hosts Jessica Toomer and Alyssa Fikse are back to cover all the betrayals, backstabbing, and boning that went down in Episode 2 of The Last Kingdom.

After the Ragnarson clan went up in flames (literally), Uhtred and Brida go on the run where they hump in the woods, hump by a fire, and hump in a medieval open-air motel. Guys, there's so much humping happening this episode. But along with the sexy times the ladies discuss our first glimpse of Alfred, the would-be Saxon king, and Uhtred's greater ambitions.

Join Fangrrls Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!