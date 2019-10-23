Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 1, Episode 3

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer are back to break down Episode 3 of The Last Kingdom, aka "The One Where Dudes Talk in Rooms."

After the death of Aethelred, Alfred ascends to the throne and Uhtred sees an opportunity for personal advancement. Unfortunately, this pushes Brida further away in the process. Listen to us, dude: Brida is always right. There isn't a ton of action in this episode, which leaves us feeling a bit bloodthirsty, but the table is being set for some major conflicts between Uhtred and Alfred. The grass is always greener, right?

