Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 1, Episode 7

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer return to unpack all of the happenings in the seventh episode of The Last Kingdom's first season, where our heroes are all about that swamp life and the women finally take charge.

With Guthrum, Ragnar, and Brida laying siege to Winchester, Alfred is forced to flee his cushy throne before Uhtred and Leofric can finish their duel. The two work together to escape Wessex and find themselves on the run with the exiled king. They seek refuge in the swamplands, where we learn about Alfred's inability to bake a simple loaf of bread, Iseult's magical tonic for Crohn's Disease, and baby Edward's terminal coughing fit. As Iseult uses her witchcraft to save the kid — and doom another — Alfred and Uhtred team up to take on the Viking horde, planning one final stand with all of Wessex behind them.

