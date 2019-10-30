Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 1, Episode 8

Hosts Alyssa FIkse and Jessica Toomer have reached the end of The Last Kingdom's first season, and Uhtred is brought face to face with some major loss.

It's time to leave the relative safety of the marshlands behind. After receiving terrible news at Cookham, Uhtred and Alfred ride off to face Guthrum once and for all. Along the way, Uhtred and Mildrith end things for good, Isuelt gets a taste of what Uhtred is cooking, and we lose a couple of favorites to the battlefield. Will Alfred step up and be the king that he so desperately wants to be? Will Brida be the coolest around? Will the brotherhood of the Ragnarsons hold tight despite being on opposite sides of the battle? All of these questions and more will be answered in this episode of Just A Couple Of Arselings.

