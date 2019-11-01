Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 2, Episode 2

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer return for Episode 2 of The Last Kingdom's second season, and while things start out great for Uhtred, it all goes south fast.

As Uhtred continues to serve Guthred, he also develops feelings for the king's sister, Gisela. After years of heartbreak (often of his own making), Uhtred seems to have found the real thing. Unfortunately, things are never that easy on The Last Kingdom. Erik and Siegfried continue to pillage their way through Wessex, but the real threat is closer to home. Will Guthred listen to the abbots whispering lies about Uhtred into his ear, or will he recognize the warrior's value? To make matters worse, Uhtred's uncle is back. Yes, the one who tried to murder him as a child and stole his ancestral home. The man literally cannot catch a break.

