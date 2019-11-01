Latest Stories

SYFYAnimation
Tag: TV
SYFY drawing in more animation with midnight-ish block of adult genre fun
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Tag: Movies
Ant-Man 3 confirmed: Peyton Reed returns as MCU Phase 4 comes into focus
Sam Worthington in Avatar
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Diablo IV launch trailer; Overwatch 2 announced; Avatar at Disney+ launch
Reticulated Python
Tag: Science
Woman found strangled to death by python at home containing 140 snakes
the-last-kingdom-season2-episode2
More info i
Credit: Netflix
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV

Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 2, Episode 2

Presenters
alyssa_fikse.jpg
Alyssa Fikse
HormoneMonstressProfilePic
Jessica Toomer
Nov 1, 2019

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer return for Episode 2 of The Last Kingdom's second season, and while things start out great for Uhtred, it all goes south fast. 

As Uhtred continues to serve Guthred, he also develops feelings for the king's sister, Gisela. After years of heartbreak (often of his own making), Uhtred seems to have found the real thing. Unfortunately, things are never that easy on The Last Kingdom. Erik and Siegfried continue to pillage their way through Wessex, but the real threat is closer to home. Will Guthred listen to the abbots whispering lies about Uhtred into his ear, or will he recognize the warrior's value? To make matters worse, Uhtred's uncle is back. Yes, the one who tried to murder him as a child and stole his ancestral home. The man literally cannot catch a break.

Join Fangrrls Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Just a Couple of Arselings
Tag: the last kingdom
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Sweetheart poster Sweetheart's secret monster is white privilege
Linda Hamilton, Sarah Connor, The Terminator Look of the Week: Sarah Connor's Terminator style evolution
devils-advocate 43 thoughts we had while watching Devil's Advocate

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: