Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 2, Episode 4

Alyssa Fikse
Jessica Toomer
Nov 5, 2019

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer return for the fourth episode of The Last Kingdom's second season, and dare we say... things are going well for Uhtred?

Anything would feel like an improvement once you've been freed from slavery, but everything is coming up Uhtred this episode. Married to the love of his life? Check. Teamed up with Ragnar and successfully defeated Kjartan and horrible Sven? Double check. Freed his sister Thyra? Check again. Sure, there are some caveats. He's still beholden to Alfred, Thyra is dealing with severe PTSD, and Guthred wants to kiss and make up after selling him into slavery. Still, the future is looking relatively bright for Uhtred by the end of this one, and no one deserves it more. 

Join Fangrrls Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Just a Couple of Arselings
Tag: the last kingdom
