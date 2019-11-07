Latest Stories

Astrorad vest demonstration
Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 2, Episode 6

Alyssa Fikse
Jessica Toomer
Nov 7, 2019

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer are back to rage about the second season of The Last Kingdom's sixth episode, which we are calling "Saxons Do Not Understand Rudimentary Gynecology." 

The day of Aethelflaed and Aethelred's marriage is here, and wow, the honeymoon phase is over before it can begin. Uhtred knows that the dead man rising was a sham, but he can't help but shake the idea that he could be a king. When he brings the news of Siegfried and Erik's return back to Alfred, the king is immediately suspicious as to why he went to Daneland in the first place. Despite all that Uhtred has done to help him, Alfred is still a paranoid mess. Uhtred and Aethelred attempt to bargain with the brothers and ask them to leave England behind. The answer? Shut up, they're Vikings, they want to conquer.

A fight is coming, and Alfred and Aethelred decide to shut out Uhtred, their best tactician because he isn't saying exactly what they want to hear. This plan goes about as well as you think.

Join Fangrrls Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

