Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 2, Episode 7

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer are here to swoon over Viking thirst traps in the penultimate episode of The Last Kingdom's second season.

Aethelflaed is taken to Beomfleet by the brothers Siegfried and Erik and while one of them is cackling over how much silver they'll squeeze out of Alfred, the other is falling madly in love with his hostage. Not a good look for a Viking warlord but we're not complaining. While Erik and Aethelflaed are being all kinds of soft with each other — Erik promises her a hot bath and follows it up with a moonlit stroll, Aethelflaed promises to teach him how to read — Alfred is regretting choosing Aethelred as his daughter's protector. The man has no spine and even less of a plan, so Uhtred must once again save the day, riding to negotiate with the brothers before learning Aethelflaed and Erik have a plan of their own.

They're the O.G. Romeo and Juliet and we all remember how that love affair ended.

Join Fangrrls Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!