Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 2, Episode 8

The second season of The Last Kingdom is at an end, and hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer are here to weep over love lost.

The Saxons are in opposition to one another as they debate over the best way to save Aethelflaed without completely bankrupting the kingdom and leaving Wessex vulnerable to attack. In the meantime, Aethelflaed and Erik are dreaming of leaving their people behind and living their lives out in bliss forever and ever, amen. Caught in the middle of all of this is Uhtred, who is just trying to do right by too many people who sometimes have very different objectives.

It's basically impossible for everyone to get the endings they deserve, so this episode offers up a heavy dose of bloodshed. If you were expecting a happy ending, you haven't been paying attention.

