woman-in-forest
The Mandalorian (IG-11)
Fanfiction legality
Charlie's Angels
skade-the-last-kingdom-season-3
Credit: BBC
Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 3, Episode 1

Presenters
HormoneMonstressProfilePic
Jessica Toomer
alyssa_fikse.jpg
Alyssa Fikse
Nov 12, 2019

Hosts Jessica Toomer and Alyssa Fikse are back for more as The Last Kingdom's third season kicks off with the introduction of a new villain and the death of a major character.

A small time-jump shows life is cozy for the Coccham crew as Uhtred spends time training the would-be king and Gisela is pregnant again but a new Viking warlord called Bloodhair is stirring up trouble, raiding the Saxon border and stealing all the silver. He's got a sorceress too, a woman named Skade who looks like she's been to one too many Burning Man festivals. When Skade crosses Uhtred's path and throws a curse his way, Uhtred takes her hostage setting off a chain reaction that leads to a war between Wessex/Mercia and the Viking horde. Speaking of curses, Uhtred stands to lose a lot thanks to this one, just not on the battlefield.

Join Fangrrls Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

