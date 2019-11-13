Latest Stories

Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 3, Episode 2

Presenters
Alyssa Fikse
Jessica Toomer
Nov 13, 2019

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer break down the second episode of the The Last Kingdom's third season, and this might be the lowest that we've seen Uhtred.

While he's still reeling from the death of his beloved Gisela, Uhtred breaks with Alfred after accidentally killing a priest. As he escapes from Alfred's, he gets a small wound that turns septic. Because penicillin hasn't been invented yet, Uhtred assumes that his worsening condition is due to Skade's curse. A familiar face returns to berate Uhtred for his decision to turn his men into outlaws, and another comes to save his life. Once again, Uhtred is left with the opportunity to join the Danes, but he's still conflicted. After years of working alongside Alfred building a unified Wessex, can he really put all that aside and help tear it down?

Join FANGRRLS Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

