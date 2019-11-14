Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 3, Episode 3

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer dig into all of the medieval angst in the third episode of The Last Kingdom's third season which sees a bond broken and Uhtred forced to choose a side in the war between the Saxons and the Danes.

With Bloodhair, Haesten, and Aethelwold joining the fight in Dunholm things are tense between the Viking factions so Uhtred proposes they unite under one leader — Ragnar. While the Danes are itching to raid Wessex and kill Alfred, Uhtred and his men struggle with betraying their friends and family back home. Meanwhile, Aethelflaed gets the news that her beloved husband is trying to kill her, forcing her to escape to a nunnery and send for help. Who does she call upon? That's right, our boy Uhtred. Beocca and Thyra travel North to bring him word of Aethelflaed's predicament which throws his allegiance into question and causes a rift in the Ragnarson clan that can never be mended.

