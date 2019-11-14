Latest Stories

Los Angeles from above in Blade Runner
Blade Runner visionary, Back to the Future set designer Lawrence G. Paull passes away
Anthony Mackie SDCC 2019 Falcon Winter Soldier
Anthony Mackie reflects on the ‘history, pain, triumph, and joy’ of becoming Captain America
Castle Rock
Why Annie Wilkes is the perfect Castle Rock protagonist for Season 2
Ocean Hero
King Orm makes a royal splash in DC's Ocean Master: Year of the Villain one-shot
tlk-season-3-episode-3-uhtred
Credit: BBC
Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 3, Episode 3

HormoneMonstressProfilePic
Jessica Toomer
alyssa_fikse.jpg
Alyssa Fikse
Nov 14, 2019

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer dig into all of the medieval angst in the third episode of The Last Kingdom's third season which sees a bond broken and Uhtred forced to choose a side in the war between the Saxons and the Danes.

With Bloodhair, Haesten, and Aethelwold joining the fight in Dunholm things are tense between the Viking factions so Uhtred proposes they unite under one leader — Ragnar. While the Danes are itching to raid Wessex and kill Alfred, Uhtred and his men struggle with betraying their friends and family back home. Meanwhile, Aethelflaed gets the news that her beloved husband is trying to kill her, forcing her to escape to a nunnery and send for help. Who does she call upon? That's right, our boy Uhtred. Beocca and Thyra travel North to bring him word of Aethelflaed's predicament which throws his allegiance into question and causes a rift in the Ragnarson clan that can never be mended.

Join FANGRRLS Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

