Swallow
Carlo Mirabella-Davis on the feminist horror of Swallow
WIRE Buzz: Possible Joker sequel; Flash casting; Mortymobile burns rubber
Look of the Week: Anne Hathaway's commanding Catwoman costumes
Could we be in for a real-life space war a lot sooner than we think?
Credit: Netflix
Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 3, Episode 4

Alyssa Fikse
Jessica Toomer
Nov 15, 2019

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer are in mourning after the fourth episode of The Last Kingdom's fourth episode, where we see a warrior cut down before his prime. 

After besting Bloodhair in a fight (winning Skade as a "prize") and being banished by his brother Ragnar, Uhtred heads to Mercia to help Aethelflaed in her time of need. He finds her sequestered in a nunnery with a particularly badass abbess, but unfortunately, trouble is not far behind. Haesten, England's most resilient cockroach, shows up to kidnap Aethelflaed. Uhtred convinces him to take Skade again, who promptly curses Uhtred. Again.

The messiness continues when Alfred allies himself with Aethelred and Aldhelm, clearly unaware that his son-in-law has been trying to murder his daughter. In the Danes' camp, Aethelwold is so paranoid that Ragnar is going to kill him that he murders the eldest Ragnarson in his sleep. It was not the death the proud warrior deserved, and without his weapon in hand as he died, he will not reach Valhalla. Pardon us while we weep in the corner.

Join FANGRRLS Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

