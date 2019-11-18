Latest Stories

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 3, Episode 5

Presenters
Jessica Toomer
Alyssa Fikse
Nov 18, 2019

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer welcome a new member to the Uhtred Ragnarson fan club in the fifth episode of The Last Kingdom's third season.

The aetheling Edward may have made a pretty poor first impression but he's making up for all that whining and whoring earlier in the season by getting patched in as an official member of the Uhtred Ragnarson stan club. He's hanging posters on his wall, he's holding secret meetings without his father's permission, he's trying to grow the same dirtbag undercut. It's truly a beautiful time in the young boy's life.

While Edward's promising men and aid to Uhtred, who has plans to take out Haesten if Alfred would just get over himself, Brida is mourning the loss of Ragnar and blaming everyone — including her ex-lover — for his death. We'll have to wait a bit longer to get #JusticeForRagnar though, because Uhtred's intent on retrieving Skade and he's trash-talking Haesten, drawing him out for a poorly-matched battle to do it. Will Edward and Alfred arrive in time? Who the hell knows.

Join FANGRRLS Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

