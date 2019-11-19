Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 3, Episode 6

Host Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer are thrilled to see an old friendship renewed in the sixth episode of The Last Kingdom's third season, as Brida and Uhtred rediscover that their bond is still strong even if they're on opposite sides of a conflict.

Edward ends up defying Alfred's orders and sending in the army to help Uhtred and his men, so perhaps this wisp of a boy is on the road to kingliness after all. Still, Alfred struggles to see Edward as a man and Uhtred as an ally, so the post-battle high doesn't last long.

After an unfortunate fight with Sihtric about Skade and her curse, Uhtred hits the road to find Ragnar's grave. There he finds Brida and the two of them set off on a mission to find the seer Storri (last seen with a branch up his a**) to find out how to free Ragnar's soul from Niflheim. You know, low stakes. Along the way, Uhtred and Brida have a heart to heart and realize that they may not want to jump each other's bones anymore, but their bond remains. Yay, Team Friendship!

Meanwhile, the Danish lords continue to squabble like bratty children and send Aethelwold on a mission that ensures his failure. How are these men in charge of anything, let alone a massive army?

