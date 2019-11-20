Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 3, Episode 7

Hosts Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer relive all the death and mayhem in the seventh episode of The Last Kingdom's third season.

Armored with the knowledge of how to break Skade's curse, Uhtred returns to Mercia, rallies his troops, and sets off for the Danish camp. He stops in at a village on the way there to drink, be merry, and set sh*t on fire, drawing the attention of Cnut, who leaves the camp unprotected, but not before witnessing an all-out brawl between Haesten and Bloodhair over that pesky witch. Skade poisons Bloodhair before the fight, and he's quickly sent to Valhalla by Haesten (R.I.P. Buddy).

Meanwhile, Edward meets his new bride and Aethelwold returns to Winchester to face the punishment for his betrayal.

Join FANGRRLS Jessica Lynn Toomer and Alyssa Fikse as they take you back in time and through every episode of Netflix's The Last Kingdom. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!